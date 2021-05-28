Culpeper community briefs for May 28, 2021

Red Cross asks for summer blood donations, several drives in CulpeperThe American Red Cross along with actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, have joined together to urge all who are healthy to make this a summer full of life for patients by scheduling an appointment to give blood or platelets.

As the nation transitions to a new, hopeful phase of this devastating pandemic and people begin to return to some of their favorite activities, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this could have on blood donor turnout and the blood supply this summer, according to a release. The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break. It’s critical to have blood ready to go when every second counts.

The Van Der Beek family knows firsthand how important blood donations are in a health crisis. In the past year, Kimberly Van Der Beek experienced back-to-back pregnancy losses. Each time she needed emergency hospital care and blood transfusions to save her life.

“Donating blood is something that I’ve always done throughout my life,” said James Van Der Beek. “It seemed important. But I never knew how important until the woman I love most was in a situation where that much blood made the difference between life and death. It just brought it home in a very real way.”