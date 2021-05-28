Culpeper community briefs for May 28, 2021

Red Cross asks for summer blood donations, several drives in CulpeperThe American Red Cross along with actor James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, have joined together to urge all who are healthy to make this a summer full of life for patients by scheduling an appointment to give blood or platelets.
As the nation transitions to a new, hopeful phase of this devastating pandemic and people begin to return to some of their favorite activities, the Red Cross is concerned about the impact this could have on blood donor turnout and the blood supply this summer, according to a release. The need for lifesaving blood transfusions never takes a break. It’s critical to have blood ready to go when every second counts.
The Van Der Beek family knows firsthand how important blood donations are in a health crisis. In the past year, Kimberly Van Der Beek experienced back-to-back pregnancy losses. Each time she needed emergency hospital care and blood transfusions to save her life.
“Donating blood is something that I’ve always done throughout my life,” said James Van Der Beek. “It seemed important. But I never knew how important until the woman I love most was in a situation where that much blood made the difference between life and death. It just brought it home in a very real way.”
Hemorrhaging is the leading cause of pregnancy-related complications that can occur anytime during pregnancy. “In instances of severe bleeding, blood transfusions often play a lifesaving role,” said Dr. Ross Herron, divisional chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “For mothers with complicated pregnancies or deliveries, generous donors are the only source of the transfusions they may need to survive.”
“If you’ve never given blood before, allow this to be your formal invitation. Will you please give blood?,” added Kimberly Van Der Beek.
Make an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on Alexa.
In Culpeper County, upcoming blood drives will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on June 2 at Amissville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 14711 Lee Highway and 1 to 7 p.m. on June 4 at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.
Culpeper County 2A will host a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 11 at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. 19601 Church Rd. in Brandy Station. Please consider donating blood at the second of three blood drives Culpeper County 2A (“CC2A”) is hosting for the American Red Cross this year.
Humane society auction starts todayAn online auction, “Bidders for Criters,” will be held starting today, May 28 through June 6 to benefit the Culpeper Humane Society, the organization announced this week.
In an event sponsored by Koons Automotive of Culpeper and other local businesses, people can bid and win up to 100 items, including one-of-a-kind artwork, gift baskets, jewelry, household items, gift certificates for food, music lessons, sports and spa days, among other items, the Humane Society said in a release.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic it’s been a “ruff” year, the society said, but “our rescue not only survived but thrived, exceeding expectations.” For information about the society or the auction, email info@culpeperhumanesociety.com.
Drive-thru fried chicken dinner at Richardsville VFDThe auxiliary of Richardsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue will host a drive-thru Boxed Fried Chicken Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 at the station.
Each box will contain three pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, biscuit, and cookies for $10, delivered to your car. Call 540/399-1122 for more information.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week This week, the community ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of personal care items: shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, body soap/wash and shaving items.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community during social distancing. See Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook for details for more ways you can help: “We can’t do it alone.” Contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com and at ststephensculpeper.net.