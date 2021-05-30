Culpeper community briefs for May 30, 2021

Rockwater 5K race registration openParticipants may now register for the Rockwater 5K race on June 26. Sponsored by Powell Wellness Center, this race is open to runners and walkers of all ages.
Early bird registration is through June 13 includes a race shirt. Proceeds from the race will help support Powell Wellness Center’s medical fitness scholarship program for low-income community members.
A free cool-down class is offered after the race. Questions may be directed to Whitney Propps, wpropps@culpeperwellness.org or 540-445-5388.
Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit The Virginia Department of Veterans Services in collaboration with Virginia Employment Commission and other partners is pleased to announce registration is now open for the 2021 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit to be presented Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 and 24.
There are more than 108,000 women veterans in Virginia. More than 1,200 online viewers and 800 participants took part in the 2020 virtual program. For 2021, pre-registration is required.
The virtual program kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on June 23 and concludes mid-afternoon on June 24. To be covered will be career strategies, entrepreneurship, financial stewardship, personal health and wellness and more. Summit speakers and panelists will include well-respected career coaches, professional business leaders, and motivational speakers. Partners will include Comcast, Cox Communications, Dominion Energy, Virginia Department of Human Resource Management, Virginia Center for Innovative Technology and Virginia Relay.
Memorial Day wreath-laying for Hugh MercerA wreath-laying ceremony will be held at noon on Monday, May 31 at the monument to Hugh Mercer on Washington Ave. in downtown Fredericksburg. A hero of the Revolutionary War, Hugh Mercer served as a brigadier general under George Washington and practiced as a physician in Fredericksburg from about 1761 to 1776.
Brigadier General Jack A. Apperson (USA, Retired), will deliver remarks. Apperson serves on the Washington Heritage Museums’ board of directors. He is graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, and served among the Army’s elite divisions- 82nd Airborne Division, 101st Airborne Division, and the 1st Infantry Division.
There will be a bagpipe accompaniment as part of a ceremony to honor General Mercer’s sacrifice to our liberty at the Battle of Princeton in 1777. This event is free to the public.
Learn more about Hugh Mercer’s life, his work, and his contributions to our history at the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, located at 1020 Caroline St. in downtown Fredericksburg.
Culpeper holiday trash collection scheduleIn observance of Memorial Day, town of Culpeper Offices will be closed Monday, May 31. Trash schedule will be as follows: no trash collection on Monday or Tuesday, June 1. Monday & Tuesday’s garbage collection will be done on Wednesday, June 2.
Regular garbage collection will resume for Thursday and Friday. Trash carts need to be set out by 6:30 a.m. on the day of collection.
For the June 19, 2021, Juneteenth holiday, observance will be on Friday, June 18, with Culpeper’s Town offices closed that day.
Regular garbage collection will be followed the week prior, from Monday, June 14 through Thursday, June 17. On Friday, June 18, no garbage will be collected that day. On Monday, June 21, Friday and Monday’s garbage will be collected.
Trash carts need to be set out by 6:30 a.m. on the day of collection.