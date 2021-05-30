Culpeper community briefs for May 30, 2021

Memorial Day wreath-laying for Hugh MercerA wreath-laying ceremony will be held at noon on Monday, May 31 at the monument to Hugh Mercer on Washington Ave. in downtown Fredericksburg. A hero of the Revolutionary War, Hugh Mercer served as a brigadier general under George Washington and practiced as a physician in Fredericksburg from about 1761 to 1776.

Brigadier General Jack A. Apperson (USA, Retired), will deliver remarks. Apperson serves on the Washington Heritage Museums’ board of directors. He is graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, and served among the Army’s elite divisions- 82nd Airborne Division, 101st Airborne Division, and the 1st Infantry Division.

There will be a bagpipe accompaniment as part of a ceremony to honor General Mercer’s sacrifice to our liberty at the Battle of Princeton in 1777. This event is free to the public.

Learn more about Hugh Mercer’s life, his work, and his contributions to our history at the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, located at 1020 Caroline St. in downtown Fredericksburg.