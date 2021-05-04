Culpeper community briefs for May 4, 2021

Troiani print, Brandy Station Review, raffled off in Foundation benefitThe Brandy Station Foundation held its raffle drawing April 16 for a framed Don Troiani print, Brandy Station Review, at the Graffiti House.

Bill and Sue Mitchell held the winning ticket. Patrick L. Lydon of Culpeper donated the artwork with framing thanks to Village Frameworks and Gallery on Main Street.

The Foundation has been instrumental in the preservation of significant tracts of land related to the Battle of Brandy Station (June 9, 1863) and Kelly’s Ford (March 17, 1863). The BSF owns and operates the Graffiti House in Brandy Station. See brandystationfoundation.com.

National Day of Prayer Observance locallyThe Little Fork Circuit of the United Methodist Church will be observing the National Day of Prayer 2 to 5 p.m. this Thursday May 6 at Jeffersonton UMC, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd.

The Day will be as follows: 2 p.m. Opening Prayers—Pastors Art and Norma Fellows, 2:30 p.m. Prayers for Families, Marriage and Churches, 3 p.m. Prayers for Health and First Responders, 3:30 p.m. Prayers for Children and Education, 4 p.m. Prayers for Government, 4:30 p.m. Prayers for Media, Arts and Entertainment, 5 p.m. Closing Prayers. Anyone is welcome to come pray, mask required.