Culpeper community briefs for May 5, 2021

It’s gosling season: Blue Ride Wildlife Center receiving calls

Canada geese are starting to hatch in the area and Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has already received dozens of calls about the. The wildlife rescue’s most recent goslings came from Front Royal. They were found alone with no adults nearby and are now being raised at the Center.

Goslings should be with their families, but they occasionally get separated due to road crossings, predators, and other situations, according to the center. Find a healthy gosling alone? It is best to thoroughly investigate nearby and look for adult Canada Geese with other babies. If placed near adults with other babies, the lost babies will typically cry out and attract adult attention so that the family can be reunited. This is always what is best for the gosling.

Car show Saturday at Ole Country Store

A car show fundraiser for the Fisher House Foundation will be held 5:30 to 9 p.m. this Saturday, May 8 outside Ole Country Store of Culpeper on U.S. Route 29 south of town.

CCFS Car Meets is partnering on the program in support of the organization that provides a “home away from home” for families of patients receiving medical care at military and VA medical centers.