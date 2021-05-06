Culpeper community briefs for May 6, 2021

Walk-in COVID-19 clinic Friday
The community COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for this Friday, May 7 in Orange County will accept walk-ins. The clinic will be held 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Prospect Heights Middle School.
Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Call Orange Family Physicians at 540/672-3010 to register. Participants do not need to be a patient to participate in the clinic.
The clinic is provided through the partnership of Orange County, Orange County of Fire and EMS, Orange Family Physicians, Orange County Public Schools, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia Department of Health.
Lifeguard certification training at Powell Wellness
Learn how to save lives and prevent injuries around water with Red Cross Lifeguard Training at Powell Wellness Center.
Training will be held 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 23-27 in the facility at 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper. The certification, which includes First Aid, CPR and AED training, is valid for two years upon completion. Fee for program is $245 and includes testing, online training manual, breathing barrier and hip pack. Participants should be at least 15 years of age. Contact PWC aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin to register at saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or 540/445-5383.
Grand Opening of The Little House at Seek Lavender
Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and owners Neil & Mary Seek at 4 p.m. this Friday, May 7 to celebrate the Grand Opening of The Little House at Seek Lavender.
Seek Lavender, at 15528 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper, is a family farm where all products are handmade with love and all lavender is grown, harvested by hand and distilled by the family.
Seek Lavender has been around for many years, creating natural, healthy spa, home care and culinary products that are sold online and in various stores throughout Culpeper. The Little House at Seek Lavender has its own entrance and is a serene oasis to experience and purchase all of your herbal product needs.
Youth Art in the Park virtual wildflower art contest
Shenandoah National Park’s annual “Youth Art in the Park” wildflower art contest has a new twist this year ~ it’s gone virtual! Instead of mailing artwork to the park as in previous years, young artists will upload their entries to an internet platform.
The contest is for local K-12 grade-level students in public, private or city schools, and home-schooled students, in Albemarle, Augusta, Greene, Madison, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Teachers, parents and guardians may submit art for their students. Entries may be uploaded May 15 through May 25. For information, see https://www.nps.gov/shen/youth-wildflower-art-contest.htm.
Winning artwork will be scanned for viewing on the park website. Certificates and awards will go to the top entries, as well as “Best in Show.”
For information, contact 540/999-3500, ext. 3282 or mara_meisel@nps.gov