Culpeper community briefs for May 6, 2021

Grand Opening of The Little House at Seek Lavender

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and owners Neil & Mary Seek at 4 p.m. this Friday, May 7 to celebrate the Grand Opening of The Little House at Seek Lavender.

Seek Lavender, at 15528 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper, is a family farm where all products are handmade with love and all lavender is grown, harvested by hand and distilled by the family.

Seek Lavender has been around for many years, creating natural, healthy spa, home care and culinary products that are sold online and in various stores throughout Culpeper. The Little House at Seek Lavender has its own entrance and is a serene oasis to experience and purchase all of your herbal product needs.

Youth Art in the Park virtual wildflower art contest

Shenandoah National Park’s annual “Youth Art in the Park” wildflower art contest has a new twist this year ~ it’s gone virtual! Instead of mailing artwork to the park as in previous years, young artists will upload their entries to an internet platform.