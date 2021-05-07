Culpeper community briefs for May 7, 2021

Local band to appear on New Windmore YouTube channelPiedmont Community Band has made a virtual return from its pandemic-induced hiatus.
Though still not able to rehearse together in-person, the local band is recording virtual band pieces together and released its first video March 17 and again on April 19 on Windmore Foundation for the Arts new YouTube channel youtube.com/channel/UCKNRwoHJ_yFsunY1XZ6b7UA. The first video featured Emerald Isle Melody (Be Thou My Vision) arranged by Bill Simon.
A great deal of work goes into creating a virtual band piece, according to a release. First, a piece of music is carefully selected that shows the talent of the band, but also allows for easier editing for a novice video editor.
Then, a recording is made for the musicians to listen to while recording themselves playing their parts to helps each musician keep in time with the others. Next, the members of the band record themselves playing their own parts while listening to the pre-recorded piece on headphones or earbuds.
Finally, the individual recordings are edited together to make one final product. Visit Windmore’s YouTube channel to watch the first video and subscribe to the channel for new videos and stay tuned for a special Memorial Day tribute from the band.
“We all look forward to the day when we’ll be making music together again, but until that time, we’re glad we have found a way to continue to bring music to the community,” the release stated. Play or used to play a band instrument? You are invited to join. Contact pcb@windmorefoundation.org
Blood Drive today at Orange PresbyterianAs COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people resume some of their favorite activities, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood remains.
Healthy individuals are encouraged to make a blood donation appointment now. Orange Presbyterian will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 7 p.m. today, May 7 at the church, 162 West Main St. in downtown Orange.
But what about those who’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine – can they donate?
As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the U.S. Additional blood donation eligibility information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.
Schedule an appointment now to give blood and make it a summer full of life for patients. Appointments can be made on the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org, 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Lions Club flea market at Oak Shade UMCThe Culpeper ‘92Lions Club is sponsoring a yard sale/flea market 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 and every third Saturday at Oak Shade Methodist Church, 9006 Rixeyville Rd.
The spaces will rent for $20 each; vendors provide their own table. Vendor set up begins at 7:00 a. m. Call 540/361-4292 for advance registration or register on-site on a first-come, first-serve basis. All proceeds will be used for local community service projects.
Lake of the Woods: ‘Four Weddings & An Elvis’ Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming spring production of “Four Weddings and Elvis” by Lake of the Woods Players of Orange County.
Performance dates will be May 14, 15, 16, 22 and 23 for the comedy set in a Las Vegas Wedding Chapel.
Sandy, the four times married, thrice divorced wedding chapel owner has certainly seen more than her share of matrimonial mishaps!
Here we witness four of her most memorable weddings, culminating in Sandy’s own fifth and final wedding with the love of her life.
All performances will be held outdoors on the lawn next to the Pavilion at the Community Center. There will be no assigned seating, attendees will bring their own chairs and social distancing will be followed. Make this a fun outdoors experience by bringing a picnic lunch. Beer wine and soda will be for sale. Reserve tickets at https://www.lowplayers.org/
Electronics Recycling Event at Orange LandfillThe Orange County Landfill, Litter Control Committee, and Rappahannock Goodwill Industries will be hosting an Electronics Recycling Event 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, May 8 at the Orange County landfill ,11350 Porter Rd. in Orange.
Accepted items include: computers, computer monitors, hard drives, printers, scanners, copiers, fax machines, wires/cables, video game systems, VCR & DVD systems, etc. Please note that televisions and large appliances will not be accepted. For information, contact 540/661-5323.