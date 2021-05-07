Culpeper community briefs for May 7, 2021

Local band to appear on New Windmore YouTube channelPiedmont Community Band has made a virtual return from its pandemic-induced hiatus.

Though still not able to rehearse together in-person, the local band is recording virtual band pieces together and released its first video March 17 and again on April 19 on Windmore Foundation for the Arts new YouTube channel youtube.com/channel/UCKNRwoHJ_yFsunY1XZ6b7UA. The first video featured Emerald Isle Melody (Be Thou My Vision) arranged by Bill Simon.

A great deal of work goes into creating a virtual band piece, according to a release. First, a piece of music is carefully selected that shows the talent of the band, but also allows for easier editing for a novice video editor.

Then, a recording is made for the musicians to listen to while recording themselves playing their parts to helps each musician keep in time with the others. Next, the members of the band record themselves playing their own parts while listening to the pre-recorded piece on headphones or earbuds.

Finally, the individual recordings are edited together to make one final product. Visit Windmore’s YouTube channel to watch the first video and subscribe to the channel for new videos and stay tuned for a special Memorial Day tribute from the band.