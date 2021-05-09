Culpeper community briefs for May 9 and 10, 2021

RRCS Board of Directors to meetThe Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. See rrcsb.org for information.
Planning Commission to meet this week on solarReview of a utility scale energy generation district zoning ordinance proposal will continue by the Culpeper County Planning Commission at a 6 p.m. meeting May 17 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. Planners will meet at 7 p.m. for other business.
More local government meetings this weekThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11 for an update from All Points Broadband in the county administration building.
The Building & Grounds Committee will meet at 9 a.m. followed by Rules at 9:30 a.m.
Culpeper Town Council will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 to adopt tax rates and a budget for FY22. Also on the town agenda is a recommendation from the utility committee to rename Lake Pelham—Lake Culpeper.
Public comment is at the beginning of the meeting livestreamed by Culpeper Media Network.
Culpeper schools’ upcoming Division Events The Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, May 10 in the main conference room at Eastern View High School.
The school board will hold its meeting directly thereafter at 6 p.m. on Monday night in the EVHS auditorium.
Spirit Night for Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 at Dairy Queen, 16125 Ira Hoffman Lane.
E-Squared Finals will be held May 12 and CTE Signing Day for students is May 20.
Lake of the Woods: ‘Four Weddings & An Elvis’Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming spring production of “Four Weddings and Elvis” by Lake of the Woods Players of Orange County.
Performance dates will be May 14, 15, 16, 22 and 23 for the comedy set in a Las Vegas Wedding Chapel.
Sandy, the four times married, thrice divorced wedding chapel owner has certainly seen more than her share of matrimonial mishaps!
Here we witness four of her most memorable weddings, culminating in Sandy’s own fifth and final wedding with the love of her life.
All performances will be held outdoors on the lawn next to the Pavilion at the Community Center. There will be no assigned seating, attendees will bring their own chairs and social distancing will be followed. Make this a fun outdoors experience by bringing a picnic lunch. Beer wine and soda will be for sale. Reserve tickets at https://www.lowplayers.org/