Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 1, 2020

Culpeper Pies Project still on for 2020A community-wide effort begun 12 years ago by local attorney Monica Chernin to supplement Thanksgiving meals provided to those in need, the Culpeper Pies Project will continue in 2020 despite the pandemic.
Those who wish to donate may contribute either homemade or store-bought pies. They request no cream or meringue pies, and some sugar-free pies are needed.
If you make the pies yourself, please wrap and label with the flavor. If you purchase frozen pies, please bake before delivery, and re-seal.
Donations of canned or boxed non-perishable foods to help stock the Culpeper Food Closet for the winter are also requested.
In compliance with health restrictions, please wear a mask when making your delivery. Collection will be Monday, Nov. 23 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to noon.
Questions may be directed to mjchernin@cherninesq.com.
Offices closed on Election Day; BOS to meet WednesdayThe town and county of Culpeper government offices will be closed this Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Election Day.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4 in the county administration office.
Culpeper County Public Schools upcoming events• Nov. 2 – No School for Students – Teacher Work Day
• Nov. 3 – No School for Students – Election Day – Professional Development Day for Staff
• Nov. 5 – Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Spirit Day, Jersey Mike’s, 765 Nalles Mill Rd.
• Nov. 9 – School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 – 5:45 p.m.
• Nov. 9 – School Board Regular Board Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 6 p.m.
• Nov. 11 – School Board Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 8:30 a.m.
• Nov. 12 – Culpeper Middle School PTO Spirit Day, Chili’s Grill & Bar, 15181 Montanus Drive, 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
• Nov. 12 – Emerald Hill Elementary School “Successful Soaring in the Online Setting” Parent Meeting, Cafeteria, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
• Nov. 14 – Eastern View High School Annual PTO Craft Fair, EVHS Student Parking Lot, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
• Nov. 14 – Culpeper County High School Freshman Club Spirit Night, Chipotle Mexican Grill, 15335 Creativity Drive, 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Donate to Culpeper Toy ChestThe 22nd Annual Culpeper Toy Chest Drive sponsored by Clore-English Funeral Home will run Nov. 6 through Dec. 14.
More than 40 drop box locations will be located around Culpeper for toy donations. Donors can also shop at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/EDI2C4EJ59NX/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_2?_ encoding
=UTF8&type=wishlist and have toys delivered directly to Clore-English.
All toys collected will be distributed locally with local service groups. For information, contact Kristen Johnson at 540/825-2361.
Transportation interruptionRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation won’t Tuesday in observance of Election Day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!