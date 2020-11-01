Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 1, 2020

Culpeper Pies Project still on for 2020A community-wide effort begun 12 years ago by local attorney Monica Chernin to supplement Thanksgiving meals provided to those in need, the Culpeper Pies Project will continue in 2020 despite the pandemic.

Those who wish to donate may contribute either homemade or store-bought pies. They request no cream or meringue pies, and some sugar-free pies are needed.

If you make the pies yourself, please wrap and label with the flavor. If you purchase frozen pies, please bake before delivery, and re-seal.

Donations of canned or boxed non-perishable foods to help stock the Culpeper Food Closet for the winter are also requested.

In compliance with health restrictions, please wear a mask when making your delivery. Collection will be Monday, Nov. 23 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 24, 8 a.m. to noon.

Questions may be directed to mjchernin@cherninesq.com.

Offices closed on Election Day; BOS to meet WednesdayThe town and county of Culpeper government offices will be closed this Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Election Day.