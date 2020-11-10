Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 10, 2020

Free Culpeper Car Wash on Veterans Day postponed due to rain in forecastThe annual free Veterans Day Culpeper Car Wash for veterans and current military personnel and their spouses has been postponed a week due to a predicted washout this Wednesday.
Originally slated for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 11, the free car washes and free meals will instead be given out during the same time on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at locally-owned Culpeper Car Wash, 618 Sperryville Pike.
Shawn Moss of Shawn’s Smoke House BBQ will provide his signature pulled pork sandwiches and Al Esh of The Ole Country Store will provide baked goods and beverages.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week: toothpaste, soap, other toiletriesThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are toothbrushes/toothpaste, deodorant, shaving items, shampoo/conditioner, bar soap, hand soap, mini hand sanitizers, face masks, feminine products and toilet paper.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
CCHS Veterans Day recognition different this yearWednesday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day.
Culpeper County High School typically holds a reception for local veterans and an assembly for all of students. Unfortunately, the pandemic will not allow for that this year, according to Principal Daniel Soderholm. But CCHS will still celebrate Veterans Day.
Each day this week, the school will highlight a different branch of the armed forces in its morning announcements. On Tuesday and Thursday, the school will play a recorded interview with Major John Liddle, USMC retired.
Major Liddle previously served as the senior military instructor at CCHS. One of Major Liddle’s students, CCHS senior Matthew Stafford, will conduct the interview. This interview will also be shared online.
“We are truly grateful for those that have served our nation in the armed forces!” the announcement stated.
Culpeper County Board committee meetings todayThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. today, Nov. 10 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St.
The Building & Grounds Committee meeting is at 9 a.m. followed at 9:30 a.m. with the Rules Committee and the Personnel Committee at 10:30 a.m.
Va. women voters league: Citizen-led process to replace broken systemVirginians voted last Tuesday to establish a bipartisan and citizen-led redistricting commission, thwarting the practice of politicians picking their constituents, according to a news release from League of Women Voters of Virginia.
The state constitutional amendment, which took two years to bring to the voters, after having to pass two different sessions of the General Assembly, creates a redistricting commission rather than having maps drawn by the majority party.
Districts will need to be drawn in accordance with strict requirements of federal and state laws that address racial and ethnic fairness and provide opportunities for racial and ethnic communities to elect candidates of their choice, the League said in a statement.
“Politicians have benefitted from a system where they picked their own districts for too long. The amendment provides for a citizen-led commission which will take redistricting out of backroom political maneuverings,” said Deb Wake, President of the League of Women Voters of Virginia. “All of the proceedings of this commission are open to the public and transparent, bringing much needed sunlight to the process. Thanks to Governor Northam for inserting enabling language so the process can start immediately.”
The League has been working for fair redistricting for many generations and will continue to work to make sure there is citizen involvement and oversight of the process. We support #PeoplePoweredFairMaps.
Culpeper County Public Schools Special Ed. Advisory Committee meetingThe Special Education Advisory Committee will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Nov. 10. Want to attend? Contact Christy Edwards at 540/825-3677 ext. 3135.
Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day Ceremony livestream this weekThe 64th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony honoring Virginia’s men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces will be held at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond at 11 a.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, attendance at the ceremony is capped at 250 pre-registered guests. It will be broadcast live on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and CBS6.3 in Richmond. It will also be livestreamed on Facebook, Virginia War Memorial, Virginia Department of Veterans Services, WTVR CBS6 and News Channel 3 (Norfolk).
Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the ceremony. Scheduled speakers will be senior Virginia leadership, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos L. Hopkins and Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner John Maxwell. The 380th Army Reserve Band will provide patriotic music and the bagpipes and drums of the Combined Bands of Clan MacLeod and Benedictine College Preparatory of St. Andrew’s Legion.
The program will also include recognition of winners of the Virginia War Memorial 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.
“One in every 12 Virginians is a veteran,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “As our Shrines of Memory, exhibits, and documentary films here at the Memorial showcase, Virginians have proudly answered the call to duty to defend and protect our nation and our commonwealth in peacetime and in war for over 250 years. Veterans Day gives all of us the opportunity to honor and thank these men and women for their service and sacrifice.” For information about the 2020 Commonwealth’s Veteran Day Ceremony, see vawarmemorial.org or call 804/786-2060.
