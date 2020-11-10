Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 10, 2020

Va. women voters league: Citizen-led process to replace broken systemVirginians voted last Tuesday to establish a bipartisan and citizen-led redistricting commission, thwarting the practice of politicians picking their constituents, according to a news release from League of Women Voters of Virginia.

The state constitutional amendment, which took two years to bring to the voters, after having to pass two different sessions of the General Assembly, creates a redistricting commission rather than having maps drawn by the majority party.

Districts will need to be drawn in accordance with strict requirements of federal and state laws that address racial and ethnic fairness and provide opportunities for racial and ethnic communities to elect candidates of their choice, the League said in a statement.

“Politicians have benefitted from a system where they picked their own districts for too long. The amendment provides for a citizen-led commission which will take redistricting out of backroom political maneuverings,” said Deb Wake, President of the League of Women Voters of Virginia. “All of the proceedings of this commission are open to the public and transparent, bringing much needed sunlight to the process. Thanks to Governor Northam for inserting enabling language so the process can start immediately.”