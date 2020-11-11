Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 11, 2020

Culpeper Girl Scout installs Jeffersonton Little Free LibraryGirl Scout Cadette Emma Lindenfelser, of Culpeper’s Troop 90027, is making it easier for her community to access books.
A ribbon cutting for her Little Free Library was held last weekend in Spilman Park in Jeffersonton. Lindenfelser earned the Silver Award for her project.
“I have a passion for reading,” she said. “I chose the Little Free Library for my project to improve literacy skills in my community. I wanted to empower all people to read and grow their literacy skills.”
In completing the minimum 50-hour initiative, Lindenfelser researched Free Little Library designs, collected books to put in it, constructed the wooden container on a stand and then installed the project at Spillman Park.
The Girl Scout thanked Culpeper County Parks & Recreation for allowing her to place the little library, her Scout leader Misty Whittington for advising her and her family for helping her build the project.
Crafty Creations: Free kids crafts Sat. at Lenn ParkCulpeper County Parks & Recreation is hosting a free day of kids crafts activities starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 14 at Lenn Park in Stevensburg.
Pick from four, different Crafty Creations Projects: Origami Hedgehogs (10 to 11:30), DIY Scratch Art Leaves (12:30 to 1:30), Fall Bath Bombs (2:30 to 3:30) and Seasonal Play Dough & Slime (4:30 to 6).
There is no charge for the classes, but registration is required by 4:30 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 13. Each class is limited in space requires an individual registration, limited to the specific times scheduled.
Can’t join in the crafting this month? Look for more holiday craft classes in December and reserve a spot. Follow Culpeper County Parks & Recreation on Facebook for other events, classes and activities.
Culpeper County Parks & Recreation administration is located at 131 N. Main St. in downtown Culpeper. For information, contact 540/727-3412 or see culpeperrecreation.com.
CCHS National Honor Society induction ceremonyCulpeper County High School is planning to host an outdoor ceremony for National Honor Society inductees at 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 on Broman Field.
If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the ceremony will be postponed a week until Nov. 18, same time & place.
If the weather still prevents an outdoors ceremony, it will be held through a Google Meet at 3 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Buy-a-Bird Thanksgiving CampaignThe Culpeper Food Closet provides more than 600 turkeys to families, individuals, and seniors for Thanksgiving.
The ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of monetary donations to purchase the turkeys for $15 each. Do NOT donate a turkey. The Food Closet has no storage space. See ststephensculpeper.net or on Facebook to find out how to help. Contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning CommitteeThe CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting will meet at 8:30 a.m. today, Nov. 11 in the School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!