Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 11, 2020

There is no charge for the classes, but registration is required by 4:30 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 13. Each class is limited in space requires an individual registration, limited to the specific times scheduled.

Can’t join in the crafting this month? Look for more holiday craft classes in December and reserve a spot. Follow Culpeper County Parks & Recreation on Facebook for other events, classes and activities.

Culpeper County Parks & Recreation administration is located at 131 N. Main St. in downtown Culpeper. For information, contact 540/727-3412 or see culpeperrecreation.com.

CCHS National Honor Society induction ceremonyCulpeper County High School is planning to host an outdoor ceremony for National Honor Society inductees at 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 on Broman Field.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the ceremony will be postponed a week until Nov. 18, same time & place.

If the weather still prevents an outdoors ceremony, it will be held through a Google Meet at 3 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Buy-a-Bird Thanksgiving CampaignThe Culpeper Food Closet provides more than 600 turkeys to families, individuals, and seniors for Thanksgiving.