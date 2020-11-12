Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 12, 2020

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing today at Brandy Station VFDFree drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered 3 to 6 p.m. today, Nov. 12 outside the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Rd. in Brandy Station. The parking lot will open at 2 p.m. and the first 500 individuals will be tested.
Participants don’t have to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral to be tested. Those who previously have tested positive are not eligible for a repeat test.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and Culpeper County are partnering on the testing event. Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the site. Participants should be prepared to complete paperwork in their vehicle while waiting. Those experiencing symptoms should wear a mask in their car especially with other passengers. PCR test results will take 2-5 days on average.
Culpeper County Planning Commission meeting tonightThe Culpeper County Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. tonight, Nov. 12 in the auditorium at Eastern View High School.
See agenda and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.
Virtual R&R event this morning with Reeves and RubioNow that this election season is over, it is time to get some much-needed rest and relaxation, according to a news release from State Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania.
With that in mind, the local state senator is hosting a Rest and Relaxation event at 8 a.m. today, Nov. 12 on Zoom with U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Florida.
Reeves, Rubio and a couple of surprise guests will reflect on the election, discuss key policy initiatives going into 2021, and talk shop about Republican strategy nationwide—all while having a great time. There will be time for discussion, Q&A, and a couple more surprises along the way. Purchase tickets at bryceandmarco.com.
GCC Board meets today virtuallyThe Germanna Community College Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. today, Nov. 12 on Zoom. Committee meetings will start at 3 p.m.
See https://vccs.zoom.us/j/95337476336?pwd=ZUFOUjExTGxicmtVV0RkWGZxL2UyZz09, Meeting ID: 953 3747 6336 Passcode: 453787 or one tap mobile 1(646)558-8656.
Conservation District taking orders for free tree seedlingsEach year, Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District coordinates a tree seedling sale.
These one- or two-year old seedlings, depending on species, are purchased from the Virginia Department of Forestry and redistributed to residents of the Culpeper District’s member counties in groups of five. The popular sale has distributed over 15,000 seedlings over the last six years.
Recently the Culpeper SWCD announced it is taking orders for its sale again. The species being offered this year are black cherry, flowering dogwood, American elderberry, hazelnut, river birch and Norway spruce. Live stakes of red osier dogwood and streamco willow in groups of 25 to address streambank erosion and other uses will also be offered.
For information, contact Stephanie DeNicola at stephanied@culpeperswcd.org, see culpeperswcd.org or call 540/825-8591.
Local REC lineman graduates to next levelRappahannock Electric Cooperative lineman Eric Butler was among 21 line workers from nine electric cooperatives in Virginia who graduated from apprentice to journeyman status following completion of thousands of hours of extensive training, according to a recent company news release.
Butler, a lineman in REC’s Culpeper regional office, completed his final Step 8 journeyman class in October at the Electric Cooperative Training Center in Palmyra. The Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives owns and operates the state-of-the-art center, which opened in May 2019.
To enter the Association’s journeyman program, line workers must complete 8,000 hours of classroom and on-the-job training.
Todd Butcher, the Association’s manager of safety training, said the program incorporates climbing skills, knowledge of electricity, underground and substation work, safety and leadership, among other topics.
