Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 12, 2020

With that in mind, the local state senator is hosting a Rest and Relaxation event at 8 a.m. today, Nov. 12 on Zoom with U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Florida.

Reeves, Rubio and a couple of surprise guests will reflect on the election, discuss key policy initiatives going into 2021, and talk shop about Republican strategy nationwide—all while having a great time. There will be time for discussion, Q&A, and a couple more surprises along the way. Purchase tickets at bryceandmarco.com.

GCC Board meets today virtuallyThe Germanna Community College Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. today, Nov. 12 on Zoom. Committee meetings will start at 3 p.m.

See https://vccs.zoom.us/j/95337476336?pwd=ZUFOUjExTGxicmtVV0RkWGZxL2UyZz09, Meeting ID: 953 3747 6336 Passcode: 453787 or one tap mobile 1(646)558-8656.

Conservation District taking orders for free tree seedlingsEach year, Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District coordinates a tree seedling sale.

These one- or two-year old seedlings, depending on species, are purchased from the Virginia Department of Forestry and redistributed to residents of the Culpeper District’s member counties in groups of five. The popular sale has distributed over 15,000 seedlings over the last six years.