Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 13, 2020

Up to 24 teams of two will casually compete with fun formats like Best Disc and Alternate Shot. This event is primarily for fun and is not PDGA sanctioned. A total of 36 holes will be played over two rounds, with up to three flights created after the first round.

Prizes will be awarded to those who place in each of these flights. Teams must consist of two players aged 16 or older (parent must sign waiver for those under 18), and pre-registration is required. The registration fee is $50 per team. All participants will receive a commemorative disc.

To register, contact Orange County Parks & Recreation at 540/672-5435.

School division events this Saturday in CulpeperOn Saturday, Nov. 14, Eastern View High School will hold its Annual PTO Craft Fair in the Student Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also at Eastern View is a Fine Arts Senior Showcase, EVHS Preschool Back Patio Field, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. (Tickets Required).

Culpeper County High School will have its Freshman Club Spirit Night at Chipotle Mexican Grill, 15335 Creativity Dr., 4 to 8 p.m.