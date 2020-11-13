Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 13, 2020

Aging Together Year in Review, annual meeting today on ZoomAging Together will host its annual meeting at 2 p.m. today, Nov. 13 on Zoom to highlight the work of its county teams and past year successes and challenges.
The Culpeper area nonprofit serving older adults in the five counties will also roll out strategic goals for 2021. The public is invited.
The core of Aging Together is the county teams, comprised of healthcare professionals, first responders, faith-based leaders, law enforcement, and older adult residents, all who serve as grassroots support for the agency, according to a release.
Aging Together Chairwoman Lisa Peacock and Executive Director Ellen Phipps will speak about the importance of building liveable communities that value all ages, and provide resources to help residents age at home. Challenges facing older adults with the onset of COVID-19 will also be addressed along with how Aging Together has initiated programs and resources to help alleviate the negative impact for older adults, especially those confined to their home.
Email info@agingtogether.org with “Annual Meeting” in the subject line to join the meeting.
Aging Together serves the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.
Town & County Interaction Committee to meetThe Culpeper Town & County Interaction Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Nov. 13 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
On the agenda is discussion of the county taking over ownership and maintenance of a portion of the town park at Mountain Run. See agenda and documents at Town of Culpeper BoardDocs.
Love Is the Way: A ConversationThe National Museum of African American History and Culture cordially invites the public to attend a free, virtual event examining how to navigate open-ended periods of change (like a pandemic) with love, resilience, and grace.
The Most Reverend Michael Curry, presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church, recently published the book Love Is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times. He will join Michel Martin, weekend host of All Things Considered, to discuss living a life guided by love in the online program at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. Register at https://nmaahc.si.edu/event/historically-speaking-love-way-conversation-between-bishop-michael-curry-and-michel-martin.
Orange Turkey Toss tourney registration deadline is todayThe deadline is today, Nov. 13 to register for the Turkey Toss specialty disc golf tournament at the Orange County Disc Golf Course.
The tournament will be held 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the course, located at 11411 Litchfield Dr. off of U.S. Route 15.
Up to 24 teams of two will casually compete with fun formats like Best Disc and Alternate Shot. This event is primarily for fun and is not PDGA sanctioned. A total of 36 holes will be played over two rounds, with up to three flights created after the first round.
Prizes will be awarded to those who place in each of these flights. Teams must consist of two players aged 16 or older (parent must sign waiver for those under 18), and pre-registration is required. The registration fee is $50 per team. All participants will receive a commemorative disc.
To register, contact Orange County Parks & Recreation at 540/672-5435.
School division events this Saturday in CulpeperOn Saturday, Nov. 14, Eastern View High School will hold its Annual PTO Craft Fair in the Student Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also at Eastern View is a Fine Arts Senior Showcase, EVHS Preschool Back Patio Field, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. (Tickets Required).
Culpeper County High School will have its Freshman Club Spirit Night at Chipotle Mexican Grill, 15335 Creativity Dr., 4 to 8 p.m.
LOW VFD Food Drive this weekend in Locust GroveThe Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Inc. is partnering with Locust Grove Walmart for its 4th annual food drive 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14 and 15 at the Supercenter, 2533 Germanna Highway in eastern Orange County.
This event directly supports the Lions Wilderness Food Pantry located in the Locust Grove Town Center on Route 20. All funds, and food, collected as part of the two-day event are transferred to the pantry to help neighbors in need. This year the food drive will occur the weekend before the pantry distributes approximately 75 Thanksgiving dinners to pantry clients with any additional food distributed before the Christmas holidays.
Items needed for the food drive include canned corn and green beans, canned yams, stuffing mix, dinner rolls, bottled or canned turkey gravy, canned cranberry and apple sauce, instant potatoes, rice or pasta, canned meats and vegetables, canned fruit, crackers, cereal and granola bars.
