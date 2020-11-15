Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 15, 2020

“Yes, Virginia—the Musical!” coming to CulpeperStageWorks will present, “Yes, Virginia, the Musical!” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13 outside of the Culpeper Depot.

The charming holiday tale is inspired by the true story of 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, who wrote a letter to the New York Sun newspaper in 1897 to ask about the existence of Santa Claus. The Sun’s editor responded with a poignant essay that became one of the most famous newspaper editorials of all time.

Bring a chair, your cuddliest blankets and some yummy hot chocolate and enjoy with the whole family. Children 2 and younger are free. Tickets are $15/each of $60 for a family pass for up to six people.

Rain dates are Dec. 19 and 20. Get tickets at https://windmorefoundation.org/

Orange County hot spots go liveOrange County in partnership with FiberLync, the operating entity of the Orange County Broadband Authority, activated the first group of wireless hot spots for on Friday, Nov. 13.

Federal CARES Act COVID-19 relief funding of nearly $2 million received in October supported the project.