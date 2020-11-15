Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 15, 2020

“Yes, Virginia—the Musical!” coming to CulpeperStageWorks will present, “Yes, Virginia, the Musical!” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13 outside of the Culpeper Depot.
The charming holiday tale is inspired by the true story of 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon, who wrote a letter to the New York Sun newspaper in 1897 to ask about the existence of Santa Claus. The Sun’s editor responded with a poignant essay that became one of the most famous newspaper editorials of all time.
Bring a chair, your cuddliest blankets and some yummy hot chocolate and enjoy with the whole family. Children 2 and younger are free. Tickets are $15/each of $60 for a family pass for up to six people.
Rain dates are Dec. 19 and 20. Get tickets at https://windmorefoundation.org/
Orange County hot spots go liveOrange County in partnership with FiberLync, the operating entity of the Orange County Broadband Authority, activated the first group of wireless hot spots for on Friday, Nov. 13.
Federal CARES Act COVID-19 relief funding of nearly $2 million received in October supported the project.
The hotspots are providing free access to Wi-Fi for students, small business, teleworkers, and residents. The grant award will also help Orange County build 31 miles of optical fiber and rapidly deploy a county-wide network that will place 5,791 homes within two miles of a free Wi-Fi hotspot.
The hotspots are being placed throughout the county in partnership with more than a dozen community facilities including churches, parks, and fire stations.
Locations that went live on Friday include Booster Park—11177 Bloomsbury Rd.; Antioch Baptist Church in Unionville; New Hope Baptist Church in Locust Grove and Mine Run Volunteer Fire Department in Locust Grove.
FiberLync will continue to activate additional locations in the coming weeks. The project must be completed by December 25 to comply with CARES Act restrictions.
LOW club president to speak in MadisonTom Northam, president of the Lake of the Woods Republican Club, will be the guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the Madison County Republican Women’s meeting.
Board members will provide the BBQ and side dishes for the meeting and members are welcome to bring a dessert. Dinner is $8. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.
CDC advice will be in place. For information see, fbcmva.com or contact 540/923-4109.
Culpeper Human Services, DSS and HeadStartThe regular monthly meeting of the boards for Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the conference room at Galbreath/Marshall Head Start building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd. in town.
Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting, but must follow COVID-19 health screening guidelines and protocol of the CDC, Virginia Department of Health and by Governor’s Executive Orde.
CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency.
CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Any individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360 at least two working days before the meeting.
Tech support can help CCPS Spanish speakersThe Spanish language technology help desk for parents and students of Culpeper County Public Schools is available each morning from 8:00-11:30 a.m. at 540/825-3677 ext. 6133.
Culpeper Cable Commission meetingThe Culpeper Cable Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. this Monday, Nov. 16 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
