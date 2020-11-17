Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 17, 2020

Planning Commission hearing on flood hazard law changes
The Town Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, Nov. 17 in the Culpeper Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
There will be a public hearing on proposed changes to the town’s local “Flood Hazard Areas” law that was last updated in 2014.
The town of Culpeper is a National Flood Insurance Program community and is responsible for compliance with federal and state regulations to ensure property owners can qualify for the flood insurance, according to a town report. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has constructed an updated model ordinance to ensure localities meet requirements for continued eligibility within the NFIP, including construction standards. See Town of Culpeper BoardDocs for agenda and documents.
Food Closet Need of the Week: soup and crackers
This week, the Culpeper Food Closet is in need of any kind of soups: chunky, Ramen, single serve cups, and crackers in sleeves.
The Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and is continuing to serve the community while social distancing.
For information, see ststephensculpeper.net, on Facebook or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
American Red Cross issues call for plasma: blood drive today in LOW
The American Red Cross and country music star Martina McBride have joined together this holiday season to remind people to take care of one another, sharing comfort and joy with hospital patients through the gift of blood donation. Health emergencies don’t pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations.
The Red Cross needs the help of blood donors across the country to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood.
Locally, a blood drive will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 17 at Lakes of the Woods in Locust Grove.
As the U.S. experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Red Cross is becoming increasingly concerned about the nation’s blood supply—including convalescent plasma. A convalescent plasma donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors because antibodies to the disease in their blood may help patients who are currently fighting the virus. Increased hospitalization of patients with coronavirus this fall and winter has caused the Red Cross to distribute a record number of COVID-19 plasma products to hospitals treating patients who are battling the virus.
This holiday season, Martina McBride is reaching out to country music fans and all eligible individuals, “If nobody has ever asked you to give blood before, I’m asking you to give blood – especially during this trying time.”
As a thank-you for blood donations Nov.15 through Dec. 15, Suburban Propane is offering donors a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, powered by Propane, for socially distanced celebrations with family and friends. The prize includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and stipend towards propane.
Use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, see RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS for donation opportunities.
