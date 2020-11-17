Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 17, 2020

American Red Cross issues call for plasma: blood drive today in LOW

The American Red Cross and country music star Martina McBride have joined together this holiday season to remind people to take care of one another, sharing comfort and joy with hospital patients through the gift of blood donation. Health emergencies don’t pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations.

The Red Cross needs the help of blood donors across the country to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood.

Locally, a blood drive will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 17 at Lakes of the Woods in Locust Grove.

As the U.S. experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Red Cross is becoming increasingly concerned about the nation’s blood supply—including convalescent plasma. A convalescent plasma donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors because antibodies to the disease in their blood may help patients who are currently fighting the virus. Increased hospitalization of patients with coronavirus this fall and winter has caused the Red Cross to distribute a record number of COVID-19 plasma products to hospitals treating patients who are battling the virus.