Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 18, 2020

Skin + Touch Therapy Spa reopening today
A grand reopening ribbon cutting will be held at 2 p.m. today, Nov. 18 at Skin + Touch Therapy Spa, 254 E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.
Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. and the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will join owner Brian Lam for the celebration at the full service spa offering massage, waxing, facials, peels, body wraps and natural nail services as well as organic skin care products, homemade wares and eclectic gifts.
For information, contact the downtown business at 540/317-0424 or see skintouchtherapyspa.com.
Culpeper United Methodist to host food distribution
Empowering Culpeper will host its next food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr. in the town of Culpeper.
For the health and safety of all involved, new COVID-19 guidelines have been implemented to ensure social distancing and wearing masks. Individuals will be given a number when entering the parking lot and must remain in their cars until asked to enter the building to pick up their distribution, according to a release.
Only one person per household may enter the church, unless a caregiver is needed to assist them. Everyone who enters the church will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be available, if needed.
Volunteers will be on-site to assist recipients during the distribution process. Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency. For more information about this month’s distribution, email empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
Financial analyst named new president of Germanna Foundation
Keith Hoffman is the new president of The Germanna Foundation, as of Nov. 7.
Hoffman succeeds Marc Wheat, president since 2006 of the nonprofit group dedicated to exploring the colonial frontier via the historic 1714 Fort Germanna in Orange County.
Hoffman joined the board of trustees in 2012 and became treasurer in 2013, according to a Germanna Foundation release. His father was born in a community of Germanna descendants in western Ohio, and Hoffman is related to many families in the first and second colonies.
Before retiring in 2013, he was a financial analyst for a government-sponsored enterprise where he measured investment performance and interest-rate risk for fixed income securities. Hoffman holds a master’s degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Mathematics from the University of Maryland. He lives with his wife, Laura, in Arlington.
“The opportunity to lead the Germanna Foundation and build on the success is exciting. I look forward to working with the board of trustees to build on these successes,” Hoffman said.
Lane closures today on Route 28 in Fauquier
Motorists are advised to expect lane closures controlled by flagging on Route 28 (Catlett Road) while crews repair the shoulder in two locations. The work will be performed 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Nov. 18.
The work locations are between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 643 (Eustace Road) and between Route 650 (Messick Road) and Route 649 (Germantown Road).
Final Ruritan cornhole tourney to benefit SAFE
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 3-6 p.m. (practice begins at 2:30) this Saturday Nov. 21, at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.
This is a cash prize, regulation boards, bracket style, double elimination family event with playground on site.
Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Preregistration available and encouraged for $25. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery.
This is the club’s final cornhole tournament of the season. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live.
The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to SAFE (Services to Abused Families, Inc.) in Culpeper. For information and registration form, jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/522-6740.
Spotsylvania Towne Centre seeking musical performers
One of the most wonderful things about the holiday season is the way it sounds. Think of all the marvelous music that fills the air at this time of year.
Have a love for that kind of music? Spotsylvania Towne Centre is inviting local singers to share it with the community.
Musicians and vocalists who exude a holiday vibe will be able to showcase their talents and entertain shoppers in the mall’s Center Court. Performances will be scheduled in November and December.
For information, contact 540/786-6660 or marketingdirector@spotsylvaniatownecentre.com. Each artist who applies must provide a digital sample of their music.
