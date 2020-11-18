Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 18, 2020

Volunteers will be on-site to assist recipients during the distribution process. Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency. For more information about this month’s distribution, email empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.

Financial analyst named new president of Germanna Foundation

Keith Hoffman is the new president of The Germanna Foundation, as of Nov. 7.

Hoffman succeeds Marc Wheat, president since 2006 of the nonprofit group dedicated to exploring the colonial frontier via the historic 1714 Fort Germanna in Orange County.

Hoffman joined the board of trustees in 2012 and became treasurer in 2013, according to a Germanna Foundation release. His father was born in a community of Germanna descendants in western Ohio, and Hoffman is related to many families in the first and second colonies.

Before retiring in 2013, he was a financial analyst for a government-sponsored enterprise where he measured investment performance and interest-rate risk for fixed income securities. Hoffman holds a master’s degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Mathematics from the University of Maryland. He lives with his wife, Laura, in Arlington.