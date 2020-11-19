Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 19, 2020

Aging Together: Coping With the Holidays webinar
The Rev. Tom Schafer, pastor at Lake of the Woods Church, will lead a discussion at 2 p.m. today, Nov. 19 about coping with and enjoying the holidays even during a pandemic.
The holidays are a time people normally look forward to rest and refreshment with family and friends. This year, the holidays present new challenges that cause restricted family gatherings and social activities in a time when many people are already seeking counseling for anxiety and depression.
This online program, presented by Aging Together, focuses on ideas for thriving during the pandemic and especially the holiday season. Register at https://www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html.
Pies Culpeper collection for Thanksgiving is Monday & Tuesday
The Pies Culpeper Project is back and needed now more than ever to meet need the present need that is greater than in year’s past, according to charity organizers.
In spite of the COVID crisis of 2020, volunteers will collect pies next week to supplement the Culpeper Food Closet with its Thanksgiving distribution for the community’s neediest families. Donations can be dropped off 12:30 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church Annex, next to the State Theatre on Main Street.
The community is welcome to give homemade or store-bought pies – no crème or meringue, please. Sugar-free is always needed. For homemade pies, wrap and label with flavor and please pre-bake frozen pies before delivery.
Also requested are contributions of canned or boxed foods (non-perishable) to help keep the Food Closet stocked this winter.
For the safety of staff, their families, friends and neighbors, in accordance with the VDH and CDC recommendations, everyone participating with Pies Culpeper must be fully masked at all times. For information or to make a cash donation, contact mjchernin@cherninesq.com or mail to P.O. Box 1221.
Virginia-made spirits for holidays can be ordered
To help put a little extra spirit in the season, Virginia distilleries, including right here in Culpeper County, are stepping up to offer promotional shipping and delivery discounts to Virginia residents for holiday purchases this November and December.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for Virginia consumers,” said Gareth H. Moore, President of the Virginia Distillers Association and CEO of Virginia Distillery Company, in Lovingston.
“It can be a challenge to get ahold of many of Virginia’s unique, artisan spirits; these small batch spirits are all too often only available through onsite purchases, at distilleries, due to limited production. Opening up direct to consumer shipping and delivery privileges for Virginia distillers means we can now offer our customers greater access to our craft products, and convenience in their shopping experience.”
The Virginia Distillers Association is promoting the effort as, ‘Put the Spirit in Your Holiday Season.’ Distilled spirits can be an integral part of favorite holiday recipes, whether it’s single malt-soaked bacon-wrapped figs, brandy glazed carrots, beef bourbon cream sauce or spiced rum cake – the options are limitless, said Kara King, Virginia Distillers Association Vice President with Ironclad Distillery in Newport News.
Belmont Farms Distillery, located off Zachary Taylor Highway (U.S. 522 South) in Culpeper County was highlighted as part of this recent promotion. It is offering online sales of a variety of spirits such as cherry, butterscotch and peach whiskey, Doc Holiday’s Taste of the Mountain corn whiskey, Virginia Lightning and Butcher Holler Moonshine.
Free Smithsonian webinar tonight on link between Whistler, Debussy
The Freer Gallery of Art and the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art, will present a free virtual program at 6 p.m. tonight, Nov. 19 led by curatorial research fellow Kerry Roeder at the museum and Brian Ganz, classical pianist.
They will explore the deep links between the American expatriate artist James McNeill Whistler and the French composer Claude Debussy, who was known in the late nineteenth century as “the Whistler of music.”
Immediately after the premiere of the virtual program, the museum will host a brief reception at which viewers and listeners can meet the presenters and ask questions.
Whistler and Debussy were friends, and several common themes in their works will be explored, especially the influence of Asian art on both. Whistler’s radical ideas about art were adopted by Debussy to forge a new kind of music that would influence composers throughout the 20th century. Pianist Brian
Ganz, an award-winning pianist, will play the first of Debussy’s Estampes, “Pagodes,” inspired by Japanese woodblock prints and selections from Debussy’s Images, books 1 and 2, as well as one of Frédéric Chopin’s beloved Nocturnes. Join free webinar at https://smithsonian.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vYjkYFKnTR-0VBrkNLKtOg
