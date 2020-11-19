Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 19, 2020

The community is welcome to give homemade or store-bought pies – no crème or meringue, please. Sugar-free is always needed. For homemade pies, wrap and label with flavor and please pre-bake frozen pies before delivery.

Also requested are contributions of canned or boxed foods (non-perishable) to help keep the Food Closet stocked this winter.

For the safety of staff, their families, friends and neighbors, in accordance with the VDH and CDC recommendations, everyone participating with Pies Culpeper must be fully masked at all times. For information or to make a cash donation, contact mjchernin@cherninesq.com or mail to P.O. Box 1221.

Virginia-made spirits for holidays can be ordered

To help put a little extra spirit in the season, Virginia distilleries, including right here in Culpeper County, are stepping up to offer promotional shipping and delivery discounts to Virginia residents for holiday purchases this November and December.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Virginia consumers,” said Gareth H. Moore, President of the Virginia Distillers Association and CEO of Virginia Distillery Company, in Lovingston.