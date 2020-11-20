Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 20, 2020

VSP Trooper with Culpeper ties promoted to director of criminal investigationsA Virginia State Police professional who got his start as a trooper in the Culpeper Division was recently promoted.
Capt. Richard K. Boyd on Oct. 25 officially joined the agency’s executive team as a Major and Deputy Director of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Boyd started his career with Virginia State Police in 2004 after graduating with the 106th Basic Session.
He was first assigned to the Culpeper Division’s Area 5 Office in the Fredericksburg area, according to a state police news release.
Boyd is now picking up this leadership position from Major Keith Keesee, retiring Jan. 1. Keesee has been BCI Deputy Director since his appointment 2018 and with Virginia State Police for 30 years.
Prior to this promotion, Boyd was commander of the BCI Richmond Field Office. He is a member of the Central Virginia Overdose Working Group, the Richmond Regional Human Tracking Collaborative and the Emergency Management Alliance of Central Virginia.
In his early days in this area, Boyd served the Culpeper Division as a Special Agent where he investigated middle and upper level drug distributors and organizations on the state and federal level. He became Supervisory Special Agent coordinating the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and in 2014 with the Culpeper Division was First Sergeant in the General Investigation Section and then Lieutenant. In 2017, he came to Headquarters in Richmond where he was Director of the Office of Internal Affairs.
Boyd has a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from Clemson University, a Master’s of Legal Studies Degree from American University and attended the 2017 FBI National Academy 270th Session.
Second round of free hotspots go live today in Orange CountyIn partnership with FiberLync, the operating entity of the Orange County Broadband Authority, a second group of wireless hot spots will be activated for use today, Nov. 20.
Nearly $2 million in federal CARES Act pandemic relief is funding the project, providing free wifi free access for students, small business, teleworkers and residents. The grant award will help Orange County build 31 miles of optical fiber and rapidly deploy a county-wide network that will place 5,791 homes within two miles of a free hotspot, according to a release from Orange County.
The Wi-Fi hotspots are being placed throughout the county in partnership with more than a dozen community facilities including churches, parks, and fire stations. Locations going live on Friday, include: Mount Zion Baptist Church – 4288 Governor Almond Rd. in Locust Grove and Barboursville Volunteer Fire – 5251 Spotswood Trail in Barboursville.
FiberLync will continue to activate additional locations in the coming weeks. For information, contact Jenny Cord, Senior Administrative Assistant for FiberLync, at jcord@fiberlync.net or 540/661-5345.
Holiday blanket drive for homelessA blanket drive to benefit Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services is being held through Dec. 4.
Drop off new or like-new blankets from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at Elevate, upstairs at 107 B E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper. Mrs. American Elegance 2021 Tisha Downing, of Culpeper, is organizing the charity event.
“Thank you, in advance, for helping to make this drive a success and spreading a little warmth this holiday season!” she said.
Culpeper Community Christmas Basket canned food collection now ongoingThe Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is now collecting canned food to fill its Christmas food baskets for needy families.
Please consider dropping canned food at: Battlefield Chevrolet, Battlefield Ford, Battlefield Toyota, Chrysler of Culpeper, Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper County Library, Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper E-911 Center, Frost Café, Gold’s Gym, K & M Rentals, Koon’s Automotive, Martin’s, MedExpress, Mountain Run Bowling Center, Museum of Culpeper History, North Ridge Apartments Lease Office, Rite Aid, Woodscape Apartments Rental Office, Town of Culpeper Treasurer’s Office, Minuteman Mall, VA Dept. of Health, Arbors of Culpeper, Country Shoppes, Chrysler of Culpeper and Equinix.
Culpeper area schools are also collecting canned food for the program. The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is also looking for businesses, churches and individuals to adopt a family this season. Contact Sue Jenkins at 540/825-7768 if you wish to adopt a family. Monetary donations are also being accepted to purchase hams or turkeys for each family.
Send donations to Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program at P.O. Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701.
