Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 20, 2020

VSP Trooper with Culpeper ties promoted to director of criminal investigationsA Virginia State Police professional who got his start as a trooper in the Culpeper Division was recently promoted.

Capt. Richard K. Boyd on Oct. 25 officially joined the agency’s executive team as a Major and Deputy Director of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Boyd started his career with Virginia State Police in 2004 after graduating with the 106th Basic Session.

He was first assigned to the Culpeper Division’s Area 5 Office in the Fredericksburg area, according to a state police news release.

Boyd is now picking up this leadership position from Major Keith Keesee, retiring Jan. 1. Keesee has been BCI Deputy Director since his appointment 2018 and with Virginia State Police for 30 years.

Prior to this promotion, Boyd was commander of the BCI Richmond Field Office. He is a member of the Central Virginia Overdose Working Group, the Richmond Regional Human Tracking Collaborative and the Emergency Management Alliance of Central Virginia.