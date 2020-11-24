Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 24, 2020

Last day to give to Thanksgiving Pies Project

Today, Nov. 24 is the last day to donate pies to the Culpeper Pies Project, which will supplement the Culpeper Food Closet with its Thanksgiving distribution.

Drop pies off 8 a.m. to noon at Culpeper Presbyterian Church Annex, next to the State Theatre on Main Street. Homemade or store-bought pies are welcome, but no crème or meringue, please. Sugar-free is always needed.

For homemade pies, wrap and label with flavor and please pre-bake frozen pies before delivery. Also requested are contributions of canned or boxed foods (non-perishable) to help keep the Food Closet stocked this winter.

Everyone participating with the Pies Culpeper Project must be fully masked at all times. For information contact mjchernin@cherninesq.com or mail to P.O. Box 1221.

Culpeper Town Council Committee meetings today

The Public Safety, Public Works & Planning and Community Development Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. today, Nov. 24 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 10 a.m. or immediately thereafter.