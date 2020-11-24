Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 24, 2020

Last day to give to Thanksgiving Pies Project
Today, Nov. 24 is the last day to donate pies to the Culpeper Pies Project, which will supplement the Culpeper Food Closet with its Thanksgiving distribution.
Drop pies off 8 a.m. to noon at Culpeper Presbyterian Church Annex, next to the State Theatre on Main Street. Homemade or store-bought pies are welcome, but no crème or meringue, please. Sugar-free is always needed.
For homemade pies, wrap and label with flavor and please pre-bake frozen pies before delivery. Also requested are contributions of canned or boxed foods (non-perishable) to help keep the Food Closet stocked this winter.
Everyone participating with the Pies Culpeper Project must be fully masked at all times. For information contact mjchernin@cherninesq.com or mail to P.O. Box 1221.
Culpeper Town Council Committee meetings today
The Public Safety, Public Works & Planning and Community Development Committee meets at 9:30 a.m. today, Nov. 24 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 10 a.m. or immediately thereafter.
The Town Council Light & Power and Water & Wastewater Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 in the Economic Development Center. The Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee will meet at 10 a.m. or immediately thereafter.
No school Wednesday to Friday for Thanksgiving
This is a reminder that Culpeper County Public Schools will not be in session from Wed., November 25 through Fri., Nov. 27 in observance of Thanksgiving. School will resume on Mon., Nov. 30. The school system wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday.
Thanksgiving Eve Candlelight Communion
Jeffersonton Baptist of Culpeper County is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve Candlelight Communion & Praise Service at 7 p.m. this Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the church,18498 Springs Rd.
Gospel music will be presented by The Kings Light Singers, The Dempsey Girls and Randy Sheads and the JBC Band. In-door service will be by candlelight with no-touch communion.
Food Closet Need of the Week: canned meat, Pop Tarts
This week, the Culpeper Food Closet is in need of canned meat: chicken, ham, tuna and Spam/Treet as well as pork & beans, Pop Tarts and bar soap.
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic. The ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. See ststephensculpeper.net, on Facebook or contact 540/825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
