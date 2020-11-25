Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 25, 2020

All the funds, and food, collected as part of the two-day event were transferred to the pantry to help neighbors in need, according to the volunteer company in Orange County.

“We were so grateful for everyone in the community who helped to make this event happen especially our local Walmart (Facility #5731) and Food Lion (Store #973) stores who allowed us to station collection boxes at their respective stores,” said Past Fire Chief and Food Drive Chairman Dick Ferguson as he surveyed the boxes and cans that were collected at the two drop off locations. “In these unusual times, families need assistance from food pantries more than ever and our local pantry continues to see an increase in the number of households in their program.”

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company responded to 899 calls for service in 2019 and serves the various residents, commercial businesses, houses of worship and academic institutions located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of Eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20.

The Lake of the Woods Lions Club representing District 24-L has been serving Orange County since 1982 and operates the Wilderness Food Pantry to serve area families who are in need. The Wilderness Food Pantry is an equal opportunity provider.