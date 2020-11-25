Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 25, 2020

Amanda Chase to speak at Madison GOP event
Sen. Amanda Chase is schedule to be guest speaker at the Tuesday, Dec. 15 Madison County Republican Women’s meeting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd., Madison.
Amanda Chase represents the 11th District in the Virginia Senate, representing Amelia County, the city of Colonial Heights, and part of Chesterfield County. She is seeking the Republican nomination to run for governor in the 2021 race.
MCRW is providing a holiday dinner that evening with music for the occasion. MCRW members are welcome to bring a dessert. Dinner is $20. An RSVP is recommended so please let MCRW know if you plan to attend by sending an email to wildberry62@yahoo.com. CDC Advice in Place.
For more information please visit www.fbcmva.com or call (540) 923-4109.
LOW food drive for Wilderness Pantry
More than 500 pounds of supplies were recently added to the shelves at Wilderness Food Pantry thanks to the 4th Annual Food Drive of Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.
The event on Sunday, Nov. 15 certainly looked different this year due to COVID-19 since volunteers were not able to have any of their firetrucks or ambulances stationed at collection points. However, in addition to the food donations, the Food Panty located in Locust Grove Town Center on Route 20 received $500.
All the funds, and food, collected as part of the two-day event were transferred to the pantry to help neighbors in need, according to the volunteer company in Orange County.
“We were so grateful for everyone in the community who helped to make this event happen especially our local Walmart (Facility #5731) and Food Lion (Store #973) stores who allowed us to station collection boxes at their respective stores,” said Past Fire Chief and Food Drive Chairman Dick Ferguson as he surveyed the boxes and cans that were collected at the two drop off locations. “In these unusual times, families need assistance from food pantries more than ever and our local pantry continues to see an increase in the number of households in their program.”
The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company responded to 899 calls for service in 2019 and serves the various residents, commercial businesses, houses of worship and academic institutions located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of Eastern Orange County along Route 3 and Route 20.
The Lake of the Woods Lions Club representing District 24-L has been serving Orange County since 1982 and operates the Wilderness Food Pantry to serve area families who are in need. The Wilderness Food Pantry is an equal opportunity provider.
Give local: Aging Together Annual Appeal
Aging Together is asking the community to consider giving to their nonprofit while planning for end-of-year giving.
This is the time of year the group asks for support through its Annual Appeal. Aging Together provides services, programs and support for the older adult population and their caregivers in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
To learn more about all the nonprofit has accomplished, even in a pandemic, or to donate, see agingtogether.org.
Send donations via mail to Aging Together P.O. Box 367, Culpeper, VA 22701
Local Thanksgiving holiday schedule
The county and town of Culpeper government offices will both be closing early at noon today, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The offices will remain closed Thursday and Friday and reopen normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 30.
