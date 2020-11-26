Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 26, 2020

Christmas tree farm opens todayCulpeper County’s own Glengary Tree Farm will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting today, Thanksgiving Day on site at 5537 Glengary Lane in Amissville.

After Thanksgiving, local operating hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Come pick out the perfect tree or freshly made wreath for your holiday needs.

Gray Ghost’s Holiday Kick-off

On Friday, Nov. 27, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Gray Ghost Vineyards will be hosting a famous cork Christmas display to launch the holiday season, according to a news release from the Culpeper County business.

The vineyard will have one-day-only gift specials and wine tasting specials, with live music by Valerie Von Fange from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Gray Ghost is located at 14706 Lee Highway, Amissville. For more information visit www.grayghostvineyards.com or call 540/937-4869.