Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 26, 2020
Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 26, 2020

Poinsettias

The Eastern View High School Future Farmers of America had a busy week last week preparing its first poinsettia crop. The group grew 125 poinsettias in the school greenhouse and sold out of the 80 red plants in less than two hours on Nov. 20. Pink poinsettias were going fast as well.

 EVHS FFA

Christmas tree farm opens todayCulpeper County’s own Glengary Tree Farm will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting today, Thanksgiving Day on site at 5537 Glengary Lane in Amissville.

After Thanksgiving, local operating hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Come pick out the perfect tree or freshly made wreath for your holiday needs.

Gray Ghost’s Holiday Kick-off

On Friday, Nov. 27, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Gray Ghost Vineyards will be hosting a famous cork Christmas display to launch the holiday season, according to a news release from the Culpeper County business.

The vineyard will have one-day-only gift specials and wine tasting specials, with live music by Valerie Von Fange from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Gray Ghost is located at 14706 Lee Highway, Amissville. For more information visit www.grayghostvineyards.com or call 540/937-4869.

