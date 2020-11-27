Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 27, 2020

Spanberger reflects on Thanksgiving, relief for AmericansCongresswoman Abigail Spanberger issued remarks this week about the holiday season:

“For many of our neighbors across Central Virginia, this Thanksgiving may be one of the most difficult in their lifetimes. Even as we adapt our traditions and celebrations to keep our family and friends safe, many people are feeling more alone than ever,” the 7th District representative said in a statement. “As we give thanks for the blessings in our lives, we also know that millions of Americans are struggling with the loss of health, income, or—most tragically—a loved one at the table. My heart is with all the Seventh District residents who will be feeling those losses keenly this week.

“As the holiday season begins, I hope that the spirit of service that has defined Virginians’ response to the pandemic will only grow. There are many members of our communities who are in need of employment, housing, food, and fellowship. While community members continue to help our neighbors with kindness and generosity, the U.S. House and Senate have an obligation to meet these challenges and pass a negotiated COVID-19 relief package.