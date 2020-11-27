Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 27, 2020

Spanberger reflects on Thanksgiving, relief for AmericansCongresswoman Abigail Spanberger issued remarks this week about the holiday season:
“For many of our neighbors across Central Virginia, this Thanksgiving may be one of the most difficult in their lifetimes. Even as we adapt our traditions and celebrations to keep our family and friends safe, many people are feeling more alone than ever,” the 7th District representative said in a statement. “As we give thanks for the blessings in our lives, we also know that millions of Americans are struggling with the loss of health, income, or—most tragically—a loved one at the table. My heart is with all the Seventh District residents who will be feeling those losses keenly this week.
“As the holiday season begins, I hope that the spirit of service that has defined Virginians’ response to the pandemic will only grow. There are many members of our communities who are in need of employment, housing, food, and fellowship. While community members continue to help our neighbors with kindness and generosity, the U.S. House and Senate have an obligation to meet these challenges and pass a negotiated COVID-19 relief package.
“I continue to work directly with Democratic and Republican colleagues to fight for desperately needed relief, but leadership in both chambers must demonstrate the same commitment to our communities that Virginians have shown for months. The American people should not have to shoulder this work alone.
“This Thanksgiving, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the men and women who make sacrifices every day to safeguard and serve the American people. I thank the thousands of Virginia servicemembers who will spend this holiday away from their families, demonstrating courage and honor in the face of danger. I thank the doctors and nurses who are toiling in hospitals across the Commonwealth to combat this terrible pandemic.
“And I thank the essential workers, the law enforcement officers, the first responders, the teachers, and the grocery and retail employees who are showing up every day to make sure our communities keep running. I am deeply thankful to be an American, and it is your examples of dedication, resolve, and selflessness that continue to humble and inspire us all.”
Ribbon cutting for new business locationJRS Variety Store will host a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at its new location, 716 Sunset Lane in Culpeper.
Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and owner Rachel Parsons in celebrating the relocation from its original Main Street store.
