Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 29, 2020

LOW firehall scrubs holiday tree sales

A 30-year tradition won’t happen this year in eastern Orange County.

Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Inc. has had to cancel its Christmas-tree sales. Greater nationwide demand and price increases prompted the volunteers to scrub its tradition this year.

If you’d still like to assist the volunteer firefighters with funding training and operations, you can donate via their website at lowfr29.com.

Culpeper supervisors to meet TuesdayThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. See the agenda and documents online at Culpeper County BoardDocs.