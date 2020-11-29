 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 29, 2020
0 comments
editor's pick
Community briefs

Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 29, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Welcome to Culpeper sign
EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

LOW firehall scrubs holiday tree sales

A 30-year tradition won’t happen this year in eastern Orange County.

Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Inc. has had to cancel its Christmas-tree sales. Greater nationwide demand and price increases prompted the volunteers to scrub its tradition this year.

If you’d still like to assist the volunteer firefighters with funding training and operations, you can donate via their website at lowfr29.com.

Culpeper supervisors to meet TuesdayThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. See the agenda and documents online at Culpeper County BoardDocs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

26 states set records for coronavirus hospitalizations Thanksgiving week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News