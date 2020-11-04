Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 4, 2020

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors meet today, tonight

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings today, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the county administration office, 302 N. Main St.

The meetings will be livestreamed by Culpeper Media Network. See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.

106th Annual Culpeper Chamber Awards Ceremony, all virtual

The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 106th Meeting and Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 via livestream on YouTube and Culpeper Media Network.

The large business event, held in recent years at the Daniel Technology Center, celebrates and showcases the accomplishments of the community. It is being held virtually this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 2020 Award Winner videos will include: Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Young Professional of the Year and The LB Henretty Memorial Outstanding Citizen Award. This show will be free and accessible to the entire community.