Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 4, 2020

Culpeper County Board of Supervisors meet today, tonight
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings today, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the county administration office, 302 N. Main St.
The meetings will be livestreamed by Culpeper Media Network. See agendas and documents at Culpeper County Boarddocs.
106th Annual Culpeper Chamber Awards Ceremony, all virtual
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 106th Meeting and Awards Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Nov. 19 via livestream on YouTube and Culpeper Media Network.
The large business event, held in recent years at the Daniel Technology Center, celebrates and showcases the accomplishments of the community. It is being held virtually this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
The 2020 Award Winner videos will include: Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Young Professional of the Year and The LB Henretty Memorial Outstanding Citizen Award. This show will be free and accessible to the entire community.
In conjunction with the Meeting & Awards, there will be an online silent auction leading up the show with items donated by Belmont Farms Distillery, Culpeper Car Wash, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, Deb Manzari-Century 21 New Millinium, Fresh Air Flix, Friends of the Rappahannock, Narmada Winery, and more.
2020 White House Christmas Ornaments still for sale
The Madison County Republican Women still have a few White Christmas Ornaments for sale.
The 2020 ornament honors John F. Kennedy, through his posthumous official White House portrait which hangs in the White House today.
The reverse of the ornament features the dates of President Kennedy’s brief term, 1961-1963, on either side of an engraving of the White House. Each ornament costs $24. To order the ornament, contact Anne Farmer at 540/923-4109 or 540/272-9292.
Wellspring celebrates 4 years, announces partnership
Wellspring Health Services opened its doors in Culpeper on Oct. 26, 2016, and is excited to celebrate four years of providing healthcare to the community, according to a recent release from medical director Dr. Khalid Athar.
In the past four years, Wellspring increased its footprint from one service location to four, keeping keep care local. The practice today offers more than 10 specialties and last year had more than 65,000 patient visits.
Wellspring announced it will be be partnering in 2021 with Privia Health, a national physician organization that provides enhanced technology and services. Wellspring Health Services will remain locally owned, operated, and independent and will still manage and operate its clinics as usual, the release stated.
Culpeper Toy Chest
The 22nd Annual Culpeper Toy Chest Drive sponsored by Clore-English Funeral Home will run this Friday, Nov. 6 through Dec. 14.
More than 40 drop box locations will be located around Culpeper for toy donations. Donors can also shop at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/EDI2C4EJ59NX/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_2?_encoding=UTF8
&type=wishlist and have toys delivered directly to Clore-English.
All toys collected will be distributed locally in conjunction with local service groups. For information, contact Kristen Johnson at 540/825-2361
