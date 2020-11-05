Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 5, 2020

Taste Oil Vinegar Spice ribbon-cutting today on Davis St.Local small business owners Deb and Brian Foley will celebrate the grand reopening of Taste Oil Vinegar Spice at 2 p.m. today, Nov. 5 with a ribbon cutting at 122A E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.

Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will join in the celebration of relaunching the business that offers fresh, high-quality oils, vinegars, spices, artisan pasta, Virginia-made sauces, gourmet olives, tea towels and more.

For information, contact the small business at 540/825-8415 or tasteovs.com.

Aging Together Year in Review at Annual Meeting on ZoomAging Together will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 on Zoom to highlight the work of its county teams, past year’s successes and challenges.

The Culpeper area nonprofit serving older adults in the five counties will also roll out strategic goals for 2021. The public is invited.

The core of Aging Together is the county teams, comprised of healthcare professionals, first responders, faith-based leaders, law enforcement, and older adult residents, all who serve as grassroots support for the agency, according to a release.