Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 5, 2020

Taste Oil Vinegar Spice ribbon-cutting today on Davis St.Local small business owners Deb and Brian Foley will celebrate the grand reopening of Taste Oil Vinegar Spice at 2 p.m. today, Nov. 5 with a ribbon cutting at 122A E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.
Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will join in the celebration of relaunching the business that offers fresh, high-quality oils, vinegars, spices, artisan pasta, Virginia-made sauces, gourmet olives, tea towels and more.
For information, contact the small business at 540/825-8415 or tasteovs.com.
Aging Together Year in Review at Annual Meeting on ZoomAging Together will hold its annual meeting at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 on Zoom to highlight the work of its county teams, past year’s successes and challenges.
The Culpeper area nonprofit serving older adults in the five counties will also roll out strategic goals for 2021. The public is invited.
The core of Aging Together is the county teams, comprised of healthcare professionals, first responders, faith-based leaders, law enforcement, and older adult residents, all who serve as grassroots support for the agency, according to a release.
Aging Together Chairwoman Lisa Peacock and Executive Director Ellen Phipps will speak about the importance of building liveable communities that value all ages, and provide resources to help residents age at home. Challenges facing older adults with the onset of COVID-19 will also be addressed along with how Aging Together has initiated programs and resources to help alleviate the negative impact for older adults, especially those confined to their home.
Email info@agingtogether.org with “Annual Meeting” in the subject line to join the meeting.
Aging Together serves the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.
State delegates to discuss ‘Future of Bipartisanship’Two James Madison University alumni serving in the Virginia General Assembly will discuss “The Future of Bipartisanship,” a virtual Madison Vision Series program at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Republican Del. Kirk Cox, a 1979 graduate of the Harrisonburg college, a Republican, Democrat Sen. Scott Surovell, a 1993 graduate, will lead the discussion that will be livestreamed on JMU YouTube and Facebook.
Cox, a public school teacher, was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1989. He represents the 66th District, which encompasses the city of Colonial Heights and parts of Chesterfield County. He has served in a number of leadership positions in Richmond, most recently as Speaker of the House from 2018 to 2020.
Surovell, an attorney in private practice, was elected to the Virginia Senate in 2015 after three terms in the House of Delegates. He represents the 36th District, which includes parts of Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties. Surovell serves as majority whip.
Caitlyn Read, director of state government relations at JMU, and senior Ashley Harris, a member of the nationally ranked JMU Debate Team, will moderate the discussion. JMU President Jonathan R. Alger will deliver opening and closing remarks.
The event is presented by the Madison Vision Series: Contemporary Issues in an Engaged Society, which honors the conviction of fourth U.S. President James Madison, of Orange County, that cultivating an informed and educated citizenry is essential to the health of democracy. The series brings scholars, thinkers and leaders of all kinds to campus for lively explorations of societal issues.
Orange County Small Business Passport EventAs part of the “Orange is Retail Ready Campaign,” the Orange County Office of Economic Development is encouraging the community to shop local through the Small Business Passport Event now through Dec. 17.
The initiative encourages consumers to shop and dine at small businesses throughout Orange County (excludes franchises or national chains) for a chance to win a $150 small business gift certificate. Download a passport at https://www.thinkorangeva.com/living-here/orange-county-is-retail-ready. For information, contact 540/672-1238 or sturner@orangecountyva.gov.
Region Ten announces $15 minimum living wage for employeesCharlottesville-based Region Ten Community Services Board announced on Election Day that it will pay employees a living wage of at least $15 an hour, beginning Dec. 1, according to a news release.
Region Ten leadership and the Board of Directors held the increase as a long-standing priority for the last three years. The agency has worked diligently to add the additional expenses to the budget while remaining fiscally stable, the release stated.
“Even with the agency’s financial challenges this year as a result of the pandemic, Region Ten has continued to focus on how to support staff and communicate appreciation for their hard work,” Region Ten Executive Director Lisa Beitz said in a statement. “This is one piece of Region Ten’s commitment to being an employer of choice that attracts and retains the best candidates in a passionate and rewarding company.”
Region Ten Board Chairwoman Barbara Barrett said at a time when the world is struggling with an increased need for Region Ten services, it is paramount to recognize the important role staff is making in local communities.
