Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 6, 2020

Hanger: passing amendment for redistricting is a ‘victory for Va.’
State Senator Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, recently lauded as a victory for the people of Virginia approval of Amendment 1 by voters on Tuesday.
A state legislator for more than two decades, Hanger, who by the current district lines represents only a small part of Culpeper County, said the state constitution change will help end gerrymandering in the state.
Hanger helped form “Virginians for a Better Tomorrow” Political Action Committee that raised money to contact more than a million voters about the amendment. It was part of a campaign to stop decades of partisan gerrymandering by involving citizens in the process, according to Hanger.
“Working together we have ended one party control of redistricting and the efforts to draw district lines in a partisan way,” he said in a statement.
Almost 66 percent of voters statewide supported Amendment 1, which will create a bipartisan 16-member Virginia Redistricting Commission. Commission members will be eight state lawmakers—four from each party—and eight citizens chosen by retired circuit court judges, according to Hanger.
In Culpeper County, 65 percent of voters (16,588 ballots cast) supported the measure and 9,067 voters said no.
“For many decades partisan politicians in our state have used gerrymandering to draw legislative and congressional district lines with little regard for the impact gerrymandering has on our citizens” Hanger said. “Now, thanks to the voters of Virginia we can move forward to a new era of fairness for our citizens.”
He gave credit for approval of the measure to a grassroots effort initiated by “One Virginia 2021” and “FairMapsVa.” Hanger co-patroned the legislation that placed the question on the ballot for voter approval.
His recent release stated because of the work that, “… many Virginia voters are encouraging him to seek the Republican nomination for Governor in 2021.”
REC presents unmanned electric car display at Brandy Station VFD Car Show
An electric car of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative made an appearance at the recent car show at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department.
REC sponsored the car show and displayed one of its state-of-the-art vehicles as well as information about the technology. No one was there to interact at the distanced event but the display spoke for itself, according to a company release.
REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. Based in Fredericksburg, the Cooperative operates and maintains more than 17,000 miles of power lines through its service area, which ranges from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay.
‘Stuff-A-Bus’ food drive by VRT to start
Ongoing now through Nov. 21, “Stuff-A-Bus” is an effort of Virginia Regional Transit asking local residents to contribute nonperishable food items to help feed Culpeper area families this season.
Passengers and community residents can leave food item donations on buses and trolleys while they are out on the route or drop them off at the VRT facility at 1099 Old Brandy Knoll Ct. in the town of Culpeper.
Organizers are really excited about getting the charitable effort off the ground and looking forward to more community involvement.
