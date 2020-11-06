Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 6, 2020

“For many decades partisan politicians in our state have used gerrymandering to draw legislative and congressional district lines with little regard for the impact gerrymandering has on our citizens” Hanger said. “Now, thanks to the voters of Virginia we can move forward to a new era of fairness for our citizens.”

He gave credit for approval of the measure to a grassroots effort initiated by “One Virginia 2021” and “FairMapsVa.” Hanger co-patroned the legislation that placed the question on the ballot for voter approval.

His recent release stated because of the work that, “… many Virginia voters are encouraging him to seek the Republican nomination for Governor in 2021.”

REC presents unmanned electric car display at Brandy Station VFD Car Show

An electric car of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative made an appearance at the recent car show at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department.

REC sponsored the car show and displayed one of its state-of-the-art vehicles as well as information about the technology. No one was there to interact at the distanced event but the display spoke for itself, according to a company release.