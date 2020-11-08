Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 8, 2020

This event directly supports the Lions Wilderness Food Pantry located in the Locust Grove Town Center on Route 20. All funds, and food, collected as part of the two-day event are transferred to the pantry to help neighbors in need. This year the food drive will occur the weekend before the pantry distributes approximately 75 Thanksgiving dinners to pantry clients with any additional food collected carried over to distribute before the Christmas holidays.

“Our members looked forward to this event each year and we could not help our local food bank without the support of partners such as Walmart and our community members,” said Past Fire Chief and Food Drive Chairman Dick Ferguson. “When we collect for our local food bank, and their clients, we make sure that 100% of everything collected goes to the pantry. We want to stock their shelves with what they really need—and avoid what they do not. When purchasing items for a food bank, we try to tell folks to avoid junk food, items in glass or cellophane packaging which can break in transit.”