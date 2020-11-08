Culpeper community briefs for Nov. 8, 2020

Hospital Auxiliary sponsors Lights of Love tree lightingThe Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary will hold its Annual Lights of Love tree-lighting event at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1 outside of Culpeper Medical Center on Sunset Lane.
There will be live holiday music from Soloist Wyatt Clatterbaugh and the Bethel Baptist Church Children’s Choir with holiday tunes in between performance from I&L DJ’ing. Treats & hot chocolate will be served. Masking and social distancing will be practiced.
Bank with local branches partners with VSU for diversityAtlantic Union Bank, with three branches in Culpeper, is expanding its commitments to Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities of Richmond and Virginia State University in Petersburg with the goal of accelerating efforts to create stronger and more inclusive communities, according to a company news release.
Two recent financial contributions represent the largest philanthropic investment in bank history.
“Despite the progress that has been made, more still needs to be done to advance social justice and build more inclusive workplaces and communities,” said Atlantic Union Bank CEO John Asbury. “While we don’t have all the answers, we are committed to being part of the solution and working toward this shared goal.”
He said support of the program and Historically Black College is one step forward in making a positive difference for employees, customers and the community at large.
The bank’s ongoing financial contribution to Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities will support its efforts to promote inclusion and create equitable learning environments at schools across Virginia. The center also will provide professional development on diversity, equity and inclusion for bank employees.
“Atlantic Union Bank’s investment is transformational,” said Jonathan Zur, the center’s president and CEO. “At a time when schools are seeking proven, effective approaches to foster equity and inclusion, this gift will be put to quick use as we train thousands of Virginia students and educators.”
In addition, the Atlantic Union Bank Scholar program will provide a five-year scholarship fund for VSU business/finance students in the Reginald F. Lewis College of Business. Scholarship recipients will also be offered a paid summer internship at the bank.
“The investment from Atlantic Union Bank helps us provide the financial resources needed for our students to complete their college degree,” said VSU President Dr. Makola Abdullah. “We are excited about this partnership that will not only provide financial resources for students, but also hands-on learning and practical experiences to prepare them for their future careers.”
Free car wash for veterans Nov. 11 at Culpeper Car WashCulpeper Car Wash owners Tom Boyd and Steve Corbin are offering free car washes to veterans and current military service personnel and their spouses from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at 618 Sperryville Pike.
An event of Grace for Vets, the free annual car wash started locally in 2008. This year, like in the past, the car wash owners have teamed up with like-minded businesses to provide food and light refreshments at the car wash.
Shawn Moss of Shawn’s Smoke House BBQ will provide his signature pulled pork sandwiches and Al Esh of The Ole Country Store will provide baked goods and beverages.
Boyd, Corbin and Junior Jenkins consider it is an honor to provide this recognition annually, according to a business news release. They are very grateful for other merchant participation.
The mission of Grace for Vets, a non-profit, is to honor those who have served or are currently serving their country. The global program unites the car wash industry each year on Nov. 11. Whether observing Veterans Day, Remembrance Day or Armistice Day, Culpeper Car Wash vows to unite together as a whole to participate in the gesture of respect.
Founded in 2004 by a single car wash operator, Grace for Vets has grown from a handful of washes to several thousand in four countries. Last year, 34,7054 free washes were given worldwide, including in Culpeper.
Transportation interruptionRappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Wednesday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
LOW VFD Food Drive Nov. 14 & 15 at Orange WalmartThe Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Inc. is partnering with Locust Grove Walmart Supercenter for its 4th annual food drive 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 14 and 15 at the Supercenter, 2533 Germanna Highway in eastern Orange County.
This event directly supports the Lions Wilderness Food Pantry located in the Locust Grove Town Center on Route 20. All funds, and food, collected as part of the two-day event are transferred to the pantry to help neighbors in need. This year the food drive will occur the weekend before the pantry distributes approximately 75 Thanksgiving dinners to pantry clients with any additional food collected carried over to distribute before the Christmas holidays.
“Our members looked forward to this event each year and we could not help our local food bank without the support of partners such as Walmart and our community members,” said Past Fire Chief and Food Drive Chairman Dick Ferguson. “When we collect for our local food bank, and their clients, we make sure that 100% of everything collected goes to the pantry. We want to stock their shelves with what they really need—and avoid what they do not. When purchasing items for a food bank, we try to tell folks to avoid junk food, items in glass or cellophane packaging which can break in transit.”
Items needed for the food drive include canned corn and green beans, canned yams, stuffing mix, dinner rolls, bottled or canned turkey gravy, canned cranberry and apple sauce, instant potatoes, rice or pasta, canned meats and vegetables, canned fruit, crackers, cereal and granola bars.
LOW Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company responded to 899 calls for service in 2019 and serves the various residents, commercial businesses, houses of worship and academic institutions located in the Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas along Route 3 and Route 20. In 2021, the Company will celebrate its 50th anniversary (1971-2021) of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
