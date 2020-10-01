Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 1, 2020

Aid available via Coronavirus Food Assistance program
Applications are now open through Dec. 11 for the new coronavirus food assistance program 2 of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This program will offer payments to farmers and ranchers who may have suffered economic impacts caused by the coronavirus.
Many farmers and ranchers are eligible to apply including row crop and livestock producers, producers of broilers and eggs, additional specialty crops, and specialty livestock. Those who received support through the first program are also invited to apply.
Farmers and ranchers do not need to provide sales and inventory records when applying, but must keep those records for three years in case their application is selected for follow-up review. Farmers and ranchers can call their local Farm Services Agency office to apply; office phone numbers are listed at offices.usda.gov. Visit farmers.gov/cfap to learn about applying online.
American Red Cross blood drive slated at Battlefield Ford
Battlefield Ford Culpeper is hosting its latest blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 2 at the dealership’s former Chevy building along U.S. Route 29.
For information or to reserve a spot, contact Rachael Biche at 540/547-3673 ext. 302.
Quiet Corners artist performing Saturday at Mountain Run Winery
Remington recording artist Maddi Mae will perform indie-Americana music live from 3 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 2 at Mountain Run Winery in Culpeper County.
The singer and guitarist recently released an album, “Quiet Corners,” available on digital platforms. Maddi Mae will perform tracks from the album stripped down to their purest form along with classic songs listeners know and love. Also, watch for a visit from Lola the mini therapy horse for an outdoor afternoon of nature and song.
Kaine seeks to create Veterans Suicide Prevention Day
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., on Wednesday joined Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker in introducing bipartisan legislation that would designate Sept. 30 as National Veterans Suicide Prevention Day.
Overall military suicides have increased by approximately 20 percent compared to this time last year, according to Kaine’s office.
The resolution aims to highlight the treatable invisible wounds sustained by many service members and recognize the families of veterans who died by suicide.
“While we must continue working on ways to address this crisis, we must also take the time to recognize the troops we’ve lost and their families,” said Kaine. “I’m hopeful this bill will bring more necessary attention to this issue and offer support and community to more military families who’ve had to endure the tragedy of a veteran suicide.”
“Our nation’s veterans deserve our best care and support, including for their mental health and well-being. On National Veterans Suicide Prevention Day, we will raise awareness of this far too common occurrence and recommit to our goal of reducing suicides among our service members,” Wicker said.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense, an average of nearly 20 current or former service members die by suicide each day.
Cruisin’ For Heroes Fisher House fundraiser in Orange
A local classic car group supporting veterans and first responders is partnering with an Orange business this weekend to raise money for the Fisher House Foundation.
Cruisin’ for Heroes, of Culpeper, will host a Cruise-In from 2 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 3 at Pro Collision Center on James Madison Highway in Orange. Business owner David Rutt has joined with Cruisin’ for Heroes founder Lou Realmuto to raise funds for the foundation that provides “comfort home” locations at military and VA medical centers across the U.S., Germany and England. The homes enable family members to be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis.
Local first responders will be on site at the local event participating in the National Auto Body Council’s First Responder Emergency Extrication program. Local volunteer firefighters are invited to register for the session while Cruise-In participants and spectators can watch the demonstration.
“DJ Chip” will provide the music and there will be door prizes including an auto detailing package as well as a 50/50 raffle. In addition to a generous donation from Pro Collision Center, all funds raised at this event will be donated to the Fisher House Foundation.
This is a family-friendly event and everyone is invited to come and support the brave men and women of the U.S. military. CDC guidelines will be in effect. For information, see cruisinforheroes.com.
