Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 1, 2020

“Our nation’s veterans deserve our best care and support, including for their mental health and well-being. On National Veterans Suicide Prevention Day, we will raise awareness of this far too common occurrence and recommit to our goal of reducing suicides among our service members,” Wicker said.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense, an average of nearly 20 current or former service members die by suicide each day.

Cruisin’ For Heroes Fisher House fundraiser in Orange

A local classic car group supporting veterans and first responders is partnering with an Orange business this weekend to raise money for the Fisher House Foundation.

Cruisin’ for Heroes, of Culpeper, will host a Cruise-In from 2 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 3 at Pro Collision Center on James Madison Highway in Orange. Business owner David Rutt has joined with Cruisin’ for Heroes founder Lou Realmuto to raise funds for the foundation that provides “comfort home” locations at military and VA medical centers across the U.S., Germany and England. The homes enable family members to be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis.