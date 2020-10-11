Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 11, 2020

Beloved Bealeton artist remembered at Fauquier HealthFauquier Health recently honored an artist whose art elicited comfort in a trouble world.
Bealeton native Kathleen Willingham died July 28 at the age of 74 following a battle with cancer. As a patient of Dr. Raj Pal Manchandani, the Fauquier Health infusion team had the opportunity to know her, according to a Fauquier Health news release.
Willingham built a relationship with nearly every person she met.
“Kathleen was a repeat artist who displayed her work on our hospital’s art wall for all to see,” said hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. “Her artwork brought joy to our hospital’s staff during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Often times I would take a pause in the hallway to view her artwork. It brought a moment of peace during a stressful period.”
The Fauquier Health infusion team reflected on its time caring for Willingham: “We, the Infusion center, had the humble privilege of being a part of her journey. Through that, we had the pleasure of learning of her life-long devotion to art. Her work reflects a versatility with mediums and a keen eye for interpretation from mind to canvas. She has been a teacher and active participant in the arts as a life-long learner. It is clear that the arts were her passion, and we are honored that we had the opportunity to care for her as a patient, and now care for a piece of her legacy with “Connections: JOY and happiness in having family bonds and connections with the many differences yet likenesses that are caused by biological links.”
After numerous conversations with Kathleen’s beloved daughter, Fauquier Health wished to commemorate Kathleen Willingham’s memory by purchasing a beautiful canvas titled, “Connections.” This canvas will have a permanent home at the Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Care. View her art at kathleenwillingham.com or on Facebook.
Water system flushing this week on Belle Avenue in townThe Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing of its water distribution system in sections of the Belle Avenue area, including the Dominion Square Shopping Center, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 13 through Friday, Oct. 16, weather permitting. Flushing crews will be working daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, please call the Public Works Department at 540/825-0285.
Upcoming School Division events• Oct. 12– Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, county administration, 302 N. Main St., 5:15 p.m.
• Oct. 12, – CCSB Regular Board Meeting (Closed Session later in the agenda), county administration – 6-9:00 p.m.
• Oct. 14 – CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 450 Radio Lane, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m.
• Oct. 20 – CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 7:45 – 9:45 a.m.
• Oct. 21 – Culpeper Middle School PTO Spirit Day, Shawn’s Smokehouse BBQ, 602 Sperryville Pike, 11:00 am – 8:00 p.m.
Old Rag Master NaturalistsThe Old Rag Master Naturalists will hold its members meeting on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. this Monday, Oct. 12. The public is welcome to participate.
Guest speaker Stephanie DiNicola-Turner from the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District will speak about the district’s programs and priorities for the coming year. Information on the ZOOM meeting is at https://www.oldragmasternaturalists.org/.
Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists, and stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands. The Old Rag Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists serves the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock.
