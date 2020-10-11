Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 11, 2020

“Kathleen was a repeat artist who displayed her work on our hospital’s art wall for all to see,” said hospital spokeswoman Sarah Cubbage. “Her artwork brought joy to our hospital’s staff during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Often times I would take a pause in the hallway to view her artwork. It brought a moment of peace during a stressful period.”

The Fauquier Health infusion team reflected on its time caring for Willingham: “We, the Infusion center, had the humble privilege of being a part of her journey. Through that, we had the pleasure of learning of her life-long devotion to art. Her work reflects a versatility with mediums and a keen eye for interpretation from mind to canvas. She has been a teacher and active participant in the arts as a life-long learner. It is clear that the arts were her passion, and we are honored that we had the opportunity to care for her as a patient, and now care for a piece of her legacy with “Connections: JOY and happiness in having family bonds and connections with the many differences yet likenesses that are caused by biological links.”