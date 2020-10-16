Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 16, 2020

Trunk or Treat at Sports ComplexEVOLVE Center and Dream Extreme cheerleading is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Culpeper County Sports Complex.
Services for Abused Families will be on site giving out candy as well as information about Domestic Violence Awareness Month. EVOLVE hopes to bridge the gap and come together for youth during these trying times.
Human Services board meetingsThe regular monthly meeting of the board s of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start Board will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in the conference room at Galbreath/Marshall Head Start building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting, but must follow COVID-19 health screening guidelines and protocol of the CDC, VDH and by Governor’s Executive Order.
CHS supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, so that they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency. CHS ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360 at least two working days before the meeting.
Saturday night bingo, Brandy StationBrandy Station Volunteer Fire Department hosts bingo night Saturdays in the stationhouse. Doors Open at 5:30 p.m. There is plenty of room to spread out and safety protocols will be in place.
Mid-Day Lions BingoThe Mid-Day Lions hold bingo 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at Pepper’s Grill on Madison Road in the town of Culpeper. Three progressives each night, $1,000 jackpot. Maximum capacity 75. Mask required. Social Distanced.
Culpeper Democratic Committee hoursThe Culpeper County Democratic Committee Office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420, Culpeper. The public and members are welcome to stop in for up-to-date information, access to campaign materials, activities participation, and membership forms. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.
Astronomy for EveryoneSky Meadows State Park will host an evening of space exploration 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 17 on site at 11012 Edmonds Lane in Delaplane, northern Fauquier County. The program will be limited to the first 100 people, distancing will be observed and masks are strongly encouraged.
The event will begin with a half-hour “Junior Astronomer” program for children followed by a talk about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. The volunteer Ambassadors of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab will present a multimedia presentation on the latest in U.S. space research.
Attendees will then get oriented to the celestial skies with a brief sky tour. For the remainder of the program, participants can take advantage of Sky Meadows’ dark skies by looking at deep space objects through telescopes provided by by volunteers.
Have your own telescope? Feel free to bring it or binoculars for your own sky exploration. Entrance gates will close one hour after program start time. In the event of rain or clouds, only the “Junior Astronomer” and multimedia presentations will be provided. Parking fees apply. In case of inclement weather, the presentation will be given in the carriage barn with benches provided.
Are you an astronomy enthusiast interested in volunteering for the monthly programs? Contact skymeadows@dcr.virginia.gov.
