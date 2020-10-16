Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 16, 2020

Trunk or Treat at Sports ComplexEVOLVE Center and Dream Extreme cheerleading is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Culpeper County Sports Complex.

Services for Abused Families will be on site giving out candy as well as information about Domestic Violence Awareness Month. EVOLVE hopes to bridge the gap and come together for youth during these trying times.

Human Services board meetingsThe regular monthly meeting of the board s of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start Board will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in the conference room at Galbreath/Marshall Head Start building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting, but must follow COVID-19 health screening guidelines and protocol of the CDC, VDH and by Governor’s Executive Order.