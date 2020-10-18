Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 18, 2020

Volunteers’ vehicles will be decorated and many participants will be in costume. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Eagles volunteers have been hard at work putting together individual, sealed, candy bags for the children. These bags will be distributed in a contactless manner. All volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves, and the vehicles will be spaced approximately 12 feet apart.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information please call 540/718-1650.

Community coat drive at Antioch Madison

Donations will be accepted through Nov. 4 for a coat drive at Antioch Baptist Church, 1165 Mud Road in Madison, and Madison County Parks & Recreation, at 199 Primary School Drive in Madison. All donations should be new coats and gently used coats.

Distribution will be on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 1165 Mud Road, Madison. For more information please contact Frankie Lewis, 540/718-0190.

Paid day off for credit union workersUVA Community Credit Union is recognizing its employees for their ongoing efforts to serve members during the pandemic by giving them a paid day off on Monday, Oct. 19.