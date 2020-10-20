Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 20, 2020

Planning Commission meeting tonight on rezoning request for housing projectThe Culpeper Town Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. tonight, Oct. 20 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
On the agenda is a public hearing on a request from James Treptow to rezone nearly 60 acres off Laurel Street extended, east of Orange Road, from Residential Estate to Planned Unit Development. The applicant’s submission includes a preliminary master plan and plat of subdivision, proffer statement, and a Laurel Park rezoning narrative. The associated development proposal includes 310 homes.
Other local government meetings this week in CulpeperThe Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. today, Oct. 20 in the school board office, 450 Radio Lane.
The Culpeper Parking Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 21 in the Economic Development Building, 803 S. Main St.
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors E911 Board of Directors will meet at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 in the county administration building, 302 N. Main St. followed at 8:30 a.m. with the Public Safety Committee.
Culpeper Food Closet – Need of the WeekThe Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are pre-cooked meals (Hormel Compleats/Dinty Moore), single serve, pop-top foods (pork-n-beans, beef stew) and nutrition bars.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
Broken equipment closes Orange County playground until further noticeDue to unforeseen equipment malfunction, Barboursville Park Playground located at 5260 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville is closed until further notice, according to a release from Orange County. Park renovations are expected to begin in late October.
Box office opens soon for “Yes, Virginia,” show techies neededTickets will go on sale soon at windmorefoundation.org for StageWork’s outside production of “Yes, Virginia: The Musical!” Audience members are invited to support Windmore Foundation for the Arts and local students in this fun and poignant production about a little girl who reminded the world to believe. Dates for the show are Dec. 12 and 13 with rain dates of Dec. 19 and 20.
StageWorks is still looking for anyone who would like to volunteer backstage for the show. Needed are assistant stage managers, sound technicians and props designers. Want to learn what it takes to really make a show come alive? Be a techie and contact Jessy at StageWorks@windmorefoundation.org.
Advanced Care Planning webinar today on ZoomAn informational webinar, “Advanced Care Planning: Expressing How We Want to End Our Lives,” will be held at 2 p.m. today, Oct. 20 on Zoom. Associate Medical Director Dr. Tim Short with Hospice of the Piedmont will lead the free online class for older adults, caregivers and the public on the often difficult topic of planning for end of life.
To register, contact ephipps@agingtogether.org, include “Dr. Short” in the message line or call 540/829-6405.
Aging Together in partnership with Culpeper Baptist Church is sponsoring this webinar.
