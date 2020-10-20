Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 20, 2020

The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are pre-cooked meals (Hormel Compleats/Dinty Moore), single serve, pop-top foods (pork-n-beans, beef stew) and nutrition bars.

Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.

For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.

Broken equipment closes Orange County playground until further noticeDue to unforeseen equipment malfunction, Barboursville Park Playground located at 5260 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville is closed until further notice, according to a release from Orange County. Park renovations are expected to begin in late October.