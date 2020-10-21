Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 21, 2020

Learn about soldier life at Cedar Mountain Battlefield

Learn about the experience of soldiers who served in Virginia from 1607 up to World War II at the Cedar Mountain Battlefield on Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During “Soldiers of Virginia,” more than a dozen interpreters in period dress, carrying corresponding equipment and arms will share stories that bring to life the period they represent. Firing demonstrations will occur as well as a ‘Man Minute’ in which all of the troops will fire as quickly as they can for sixty seconds.

Cost for the program is $5, which will support Friends of Cedar Mountain educational programs. Children are free. Free parking will be available at the battle field, located five miles south of Culpeper on U.S. Route 15.

Soldiers of Virginia is an open-air event. If weather is inclement, the program will not be held.

Find the event schedule at www.friendsofcedarmountain.org. Questions may be directed by email to info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.

