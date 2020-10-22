Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 22, 2020

Germanna to host virtual poetry event

Germanna Community College will host a virtual poetry festival on Zoom from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The free, virtual public event will feature poets Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Carolyn Kreiter-Foronda and David Anthony Sam. An open mic hour will be held at 6 p.m. Register at https://vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpfu6qrzstG9wyJ62Po3S5rI5nG9-Ln9eb

Orange youth office to hold Restorative Justice training

The Orange County Office on Youth will host a free Restorative Justice Facilitator Training on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 for providers of youth-based services in Orange County.

Restorative Justice aims to repair the harm caused to a victim by an offender by reinforcing accountability and restitution and giving the victims a voice if they choose to participate. It also strives to develop empathy from the offender for the victim as the victim can express how the crime affected them and their personal and/or professional life.

Law enforcement and others involved in the crime are present in the session in order for the offender to see the full picture of how everyone is affected by their choices.