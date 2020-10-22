Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 22, 2020

Germanna to host virtual poetry event
Germanna Community College will host a virtual poetry festival on Zoom from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.
The free, virtual public event will feature poets Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Carolyn Kreiter-Foronda and David Anthony Sam. An open mic hour will be held at 6 p.m. Register at https://vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpfu6qrzstG9wyJ62Po3S5rI5nG9-Ln9eb
Orange youth office to hold Restorative Justice training
The Orange County Office on Youth will host a free Restorative Justice Facilitator Training on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 for providers of youth-based services in Orange County.
Restorative Justice aims to repair the harm caused to a victim by an offender by reinforcing accountability and restitution and giving the victims a voice if they choose to participate. It also strives to develop empathy from the offender for the victim as the victim can express how the crime affected them and their personal and/or professional life.
Law enforcement and others involved in the crime are present in the session in order for the offender to see the full picture of how everyone is affected by their choices.
The upcoming training is also open to anyone interested in helping build a Restorative Justice Program with the Orange County Office on Youth to help close service gaps for community youth. Participation for the training is limited to 20. To request a registration form, contact Director Alisha Vines at 540/672-5484 ext. 4 or avines@orangecountyva.gov. Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center of Warrenton will facilitate the training.
VMFA exhibit free to health workers and first responders
Health-care workers and first responders can get in free to the, “Treasures of Ancient Egypt: Sunken Cities,” exhibit on view through Jan. 18 at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.
This includes 911 dispatchers, law-enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, emergency management professionals, search and rescue teams, rescue pilots and divers, Virginia National Guard, and members of other public safety organizations in the public-safety sector.
Among objects featured in the exhibition are 250 works recovered from the underwater excavations of the ancient Egyptian cities of Canopus and Thonis-Heracleion.
Highlights include a nearly 18-foot-tall, 5.6-ton statue of the god Hapy, the largest stone statue of a god recovered from ancient Egypt, statues of other gods and rulers, and fascinating objects used to celebrate the annual Mysteries of Osiris.
Health-care workers and first responders should call 804/340-1405 to make their reservations and show their employee IDs or badges at the Visitors Services Desk when picking up tickets.
The exhibition is free for VMFA members, children ages 6 and younger, state employees, teachers, health-care workers, first responders, and active-duty military personnel. Otherwise, tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 65+, and $10 for youth aged 7–17 and college students with ID.
EVHS Trunk or Treat this Saturday
Eastern View High School PTO will host a Trunk or Treat 5 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 24 in the school parking lot.
The event is open to EVHS families and their friends with elementary or middle school students.
There will be decorated and special themed vehicles and costumes. It will be a social distanced and contactless Halloween event with goodie bags for all children.
