Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 23, 2020

Due to the nature of the project, residential access will be very limited. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the travel lanes within this area as well as temporary detours around the work area.

Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in the work zone. For information, contact 540/825-0285.

Emergency tree removal will close So. East St. on SaturdayThe Culpeper Light & Power Department will perform emergency tree removal from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 24 on South East Street, weather permitting.

This will consist of removing a tree that is creating potential fire and electrical hazards to existing power lines in the area. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the South East Street corridor from Asher Street to Chandler Street. Advanced warning signs along with a detour will be displayed in this area assisting with the traffic flow through the work area.

Motorists should expect delays in this area, are encouraged to take alternate routes and to pay attention to changing conditions in the work zone. For information, contact 540/825-8165.