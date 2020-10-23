Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 23, 2020

Ribbon cutting today for new family-owned businessA ribbon cutting ceremony for a new downtown business, Bows 4 U & Gifts 2, will be held at 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 23 at 115 S. East St.
Culpeper Renaissance Inc. will join owner Christina Hale for the opening of the new shop focused on handmade products, bows, jewelry, wax melts, soaps, wreaths, seasonal home decor, gift baskets and more. For information, contact 540/718-3317.
Car show Saturday in Brandy StationBrandy Station Volunteer Fire Department will be holding its 16th annual Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this on Saturday, Oct. 24 at the stationhouse.
Breakfast and lunch will be available on site. Registration fee is $20 which includes a dash plate. Lots of trophies to be given away along with door prizes for those entering the show featuring cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors and more.
Road repairs begin on Blue Ridge AvenueCulpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform pavement improvement operations, starting today, on Blue Ridge Avenue, from Madison Road to Culpeper Street.
This will consist of removing existing asphalt, placing and compacting new asphalt on Blue Ridge Avenue and adjoining streets. This operation will be done 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Oct. 23 through Saturday, Nov. 13, weather permitting.
Due to the nature of the project, residential access will be very limited. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the travel lanes within this area as well as temporary detours around the work area.
Motorists should expect delays on this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in the work zone. For information, contact 540/825-0285.
Emergency tree removal will close So. East St. on SaturdayThe Culpeper Light & Power Department will perform emergency tree removal from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 24 on South East Street, weather permitting.
This will consist of removing a tree that is creating potential fire and electrical hazards to existing power lines in the area. A safety work zone will require temporary closure of the South East Street corridor from Asher Street to Chandler Street. Advanced warning signs along with a detour will be displayed in this area assisting with the traffic flow through the work area.
Motorists should expect delays in this area, are encouraged to take alternate routes and to pay attention to changing conditions in the work zone. For information, contact 540/825-8165.
School Spirit NightPearl Sample Elementary School Spirit Night will be held 4 to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 24 at Chipotle Mexican Grill, 15335 Creativity Dr. Culpeper. The business will donate a portion of sales to the school PTO.
Charters of Freedom, Minutemen monument dedicationPatriotic additions to Yowell Meadow Park, the Charters of Freedom and Culpeper Minutemen Monument will be dedicated in a ceremony at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 24.
There will be a commemorative flyover, remarks, music and other displays. All are welcome. The VFW as well as the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution will participate along with the Parks & Recreation Commission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!