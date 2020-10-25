Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 25, 2020

“This has the potential to help REC greatly reduce the number of tree-related outages and significantly improve reliability for our member-owners,” Cindy Musick, REC director of vegetation management, said in a statement. “Ultimately, if this can be accurate, it would be groundbreaking for the utility industry around the world.”

Trees are the No. 1 cause of power outages. The Vegetation Management Team uses a proactive maintenance strategy to compile ground-level data to identify hazard trees within the system.

EPRI reached out to REC after collecting satellite data on trees in a right of way in the local cooperative’s service territory, the release stated. The satellite data used hyperspectral analysis to determine the amount of chlorophyll on a leaf’s surface.

A healthy tree will have a lot, while a tree in decline will have far less. A tree that’s dead won’t even register. EPRI shared the data with REC, whose foresters then went to the right of way to visually inspect the trees. Ground-level data was then compared with the satellite information.

The technology could dramatically help REC identify hazard trees before they fall and cause a power outage: “Ensuring our member-owners have safe and reliable electricity is our priority,” Musick said. “We look forward to continuing to work with EPRI and hopefully helping to launch this technology across the industry.”