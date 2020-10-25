Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 25, 2020

Apply by Friday for Culpeper CARES grants
Culpeper town and county small businesses and nonprofits can apply for round three of the Culpeper CARES pandemic relief grant fund, which still has $1 million left to award.
The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 30 to receive grants of $10,000, $15,000 or $20,000, depending on number of employees – from zero to 50.
The Chamber of Commerce has professionals willing to help small businesses and nonprofits financially impacted by COVID-10 navigate the process of receiving a grant that can be used to pay rent/mortgage, insurance, payroll, equipment, utilities or other business critical operating expenses associated with e-commerce, equipment/website creation and/or upgrade of an online sales site.
To start the application process through Lenderfit, fill out a grant interest form here at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScV_2wYnXlEZWwHKPmH8Z9NlARGhnyfxlofwGQEaX1O3onefg/ viewform?embedded=true.
Culpeper 2A Food Run set Tuesday
The local guns-right group known as Culpeper County 2A is calling all volunteers, especially those with covered trucks, to participate in a food run this Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Volunteers are needed to meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Culpeper Library in Southgate Shopping Center. Help is needed loading more than 100 cases of food into trucks. Some of the food may go to the Culpeper Food Closet, but for the most part will be transported to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, off of Route 250 East in Charlottesville.
Volunteers are also needed to unload boxes in Charlottesville. For information, contact maggie.cleary99@gmail.com or 703/434-1563.
Route 614 bridge rehab starts Monday
The Virginia Department of Transportation will rehabilitate the Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) bridge over Keyser Run in Rappahannock County.
Beginning this Monday, Oct. 26, the road will be closed to thru-traffic at the bridge. Weather permitting, the bridge will reopen to traffic Dec. 10. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the closure.
The existing Keyser Run bridge carries about 150 vehicles per day. For information, see http://www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.
Trunk or Treat at Salem VFD
Salem Volunteer Fire Department, off Route 522 in Culpeper County, will host Trunk or Treat at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31, Halloween.
All who wish to set up in a safe manner are welcome. Candy must put in Ziploc bags and those distributing must wear gloves.
Culpeper School Division events
• Oct. 26—School Board Business/Work Session (Closed Session later in the agenda), CCHS Studio, 6:00 – 9:00 pm
• Oct. 28—Pearl Sample Elementary School PTO Spirit Night, Chipotle’s Mexican Grill, 15335 Creativity Drive, 4—8:00 pm
• Oct. 29—Culpeper County High School Fall Acapella Concert, CCHS Baseball Field, 6 – 7:00 pm
• Oct. 29—Culpeper County High School Band Concert (Marching and Jazz Band), CCHS Broman Field, 7:00 – 8:00 pm
• Nov. 2—No School for Students – Teacher Work Day
• Nov. 3—No School for Students – Election Day – Professional Development Day for Staff
• Nov. 5—Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Spirit Day, Jersey Mike’s, 765 Nalles Mill Road, all day.
REC pursues tree technology to aid reliability
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative recently partnered with the Electric Power Research Institute on a project that could improve the reliability of electric service for REC members and utilities across the globe, according to a company releases.
“This has the potential to help REC greatly reduce the number of tree-related outages and significantly improve reliability for our member-owners,” Cindy Musick, REC director of vegetation management, said in a statement. “Ultimately, if this can be accurate, it would be groundbreaking for the utility industry around the world.”
Trees are the No. 1 cause of power outages. The Vegetation Management Team uses a proactive maintenance strategy to compile ground-level data to identify hazard trees within the system.
EPRI reached out to REC after collecting satellite data on trees in a right of way in the local cooperative’s service territory, the release stated. The satellite data used hyperspectral analysis to determine the amount of chlorophyll on a leaf’s surface.
A healthy tree will have a lot, while a tree in decline will have far less. A tree that’s dead won’t even register. EPRI shared the data with REC, whose foresters then went to the right of way to visually inspect the trees. Ground-level data was then compared with the satellite information.
The technology could dramatically help REC identify hazard trees before they fall and cause a power outage: “Ensuring our member-owners have safe and reliable electricity is our priority,” Musick said. “We look forward to continuing to work with EPRI and hopefully helping to launch this technology across the industry.”
