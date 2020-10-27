Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 27, 2020

Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.

For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.

National ER Medical Society responds to Trump claims that COVID cases inflated

The American College of Emergency Physicians, a national medical society representing 40,000 emergency medicine physician members, released a statement Monday in response to recent statements by President Donald Trump calling into question current counts for cases of the novel coronavirus.

“On behalf of the nation’s emergency physicians, ACEP is appalled by President Trump’s reckless and false assertions that physicians are over-counting deaths related to COVID-19. Emergency physicians and other health care workers have risked their lives day in and day out for almost a year battling the greatest public health crisis in a generation—all while watching countless patients die alone, going to work without sufficient protection equipment, struggling with crushing anxiety about getting sick or spreading the virus to their loved ones.