Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 27, 2020

New hand, arm surgeon joins Culpeper practice
A surgeon specializing in treatment of pain in arms and hands recently joined the Culpeper office of UVA Orthopedics.
Dr. Sheriff Akinleye started with the practice in September and is accepting new patients with chronic pain, numbness or fractures in their shoulders, arms, forearms, wrists and hands, according to a news release from Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center
Treatments by Dr. Akinleye will include joint replacement, arthroscopy and soft tissue management with all surgery, rehabilitation and postoperative follow-up visits done at Culpeper Medical Center.
“We continue to expand the advanced, high-quality care Culpeper has come to expect from its community hospital,” said Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton in a statement. “Dr. Akinleye will be the first provider in more than 15 years to offer this level of specialized service to the Culpeper area.”
Akinleye completed a hand and upper extremity fellowship at the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville earlier this year, prompting his move to Culpeper.
“I was excited to take this opportunity at Culpeper Medical Center, which allows me to continue to work with my mentors at UVA while bringing this much-needed specialized care to the community I now call home,” he said.
Akinleye graduated from The Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, completed a research fellowship and orthopedic surgery residency at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is a member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand and American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.
Town Council committee meetings this week
The Culpeper Town Council Public Works, Public Safety & Planning Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Oct. 27 followed at 10 a.m. with the Personnel & Ordinance Committee.
The Town Council Light & Power and Water & Wastewater Committee will met at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 followed at 10 a.m. with the Finance Committee. All meetings will be held in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week: PB&J, milk and cereals
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during the pandemic.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are peanut butter & jelly, powdered milk, hot cereals (single serve packets) oatmeal and grits.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
National ER Medical Society responds to Trump claims that COVID cases inflated
The American College of Emergency Physicians, a national medical society representing 40,000 emergency medicine physician members, released a statement Monday in response to recent statements by President Donald Trump calling into question current counts for cases of the novel coronavirus.
“On behalf of the nation’s emergency physicians, ACEP is appalled by President Trump’s reckless and false assertions that physicians are over-counting deaths related to COVID-19. Emergency physicians and other health care workers have risked their lives day in and day out for almost a year battling the greatest public health crisis in a generation—all while watching countless patients die alone, going to work without sufficient protection equipment, struggling with crushing anxiety about getting sick or spreading the virus to their loved ones.
To imply that emergency physicians would inflate the number of deaths from this pandemic to gain financially is offensive, especially as many are actually under unprecedented financial strain as they continue to bear the brunt of COVID-19. These baseless claims not only do a disservice to our health care heroes but promulgate the dangerous wave of misinformation which continues to hinder our nation’s efforts to get the pandemic under control and allow our nation to return to normalcy.”
At a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump claimed doctors are over-reporting COVID numbers for financial gain.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!