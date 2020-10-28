Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 28, 2020

“The Capital Wing has been a supporter of the Shannon Harvest Festival for the past few years, and we’re delighted to be back again this year. We’ll be providing rides in our Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller aircraft and Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane primary trainer,” said Pete Ballard, Assistant Adjutant of the Capital Wing.

Warbird rides start at $89. Get advance tickets at http://www.capitalwing.org/ or contact CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. Ride tickets will also be sold on site the day of the event for any flight times still available.

“We really enjoy being at the Shannon Harvest Festival because it is a true family event. There’s something for everyone to enjoy. The kids have a great time dressing up in Halloween costumes and everyone enjoys watching our WWII airplanes take to the skies,” said Ballard.

The Capital Wing Warbird Rides will be held in accordance with coronavirus pandemic guidelines of the CDC, State of Virginia and local health authorities.

School Spirit Night

Pearl Sample Elementary School Spirit Night will be held 4 to 8 p.m. tonight Oct. 28 at Chipotle Mexican Grill, 15335 Creativity Dr. Culpeper. The business will donate a portion of sales to the school PTO.