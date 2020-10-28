Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 28, 2020

Virtual meeting tonight: Bacteria in Mountain Run
The Virginia Dept. of Environmental Quality is working to develop an implementation plan addressing unhealthy bacteria levels in Culpeper County’s Mountain Run, Muddy Run and lower Hazel River.
The public can learn more about the state’s plan to address the issue in webinar at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 28. Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6960099229001942544. Webinar attendees experiencing technical problems during the meeting can call 703/583-3906.
Culpeper Eagles, Aerie host Trunk or Treat Thursday night
The Culpeper Eagles and Auxiliary Aerie #4551 will host a Trunk-or-Treat event 5 to 7 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot outside of Tractor Supply, located in Culpeper Town Mall on James Madison Highway.
Last Capital Wing rides, Halloween at Shannon Airport
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force of Culpeper Regional Airport will wrap up its 2020 Warbird Rides season on Halloween at Shannon Airport in Fredericksburg.
Attendees can take a ride in a vintage plane as part of the Shannon Harvest Festival, sponsored by the Shannon Air Museum and the Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame. The event will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the festival and parking are free.
“The Capital Wing has been a supporter of the Shannon Harvest Festival for the past few years, and we’re delighted to be back again this year. We’ll be providing rides in our Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller aircraft and Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane primary trainer,” said Pete Ballard, Assistant Adjutant of the Capital Wing.
Warbird rides start at $89. Get advance tickets at http://www.capitalwing.org/ or contact CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. Ride tickets will also be sold on site the day of the event for any flight times still available.
“We really enjoy being at the Shannon Harvest Festival because it is a true family event. There’s something for everyone to enjoy. The kids have a great time dressing up in Halloween costumes and everyone enjoys watching our WWII airplanes take to the skies,” said Ballard.
The Capital Wing Warbird Rides will be held in accordance with coronavirus pandemic guidelines of the CDC, State of Virginia and local health authorities.
School Spirit Night
Pearl Sample Elementary School Spirit Night will be held 4 to 8 p.m. tonight Oct. 28 at Chipotle Mexican Grill, 15335 Creativity Dr. Culpeper. The business will donate a portion of sales to the school PTO.
White Horse Auto Wash Haunted Tunnel Oct. 29-31
Residents can take a ride through the Haunted Tunnel at White Horse Auto Wash 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29, Oct. 30 and on Halloween Night. The event will take place at the Culpeper, Charlottesville, and Warrenton locations.
With the current COVID-19 situation, the local car wash views this as a great opportunity for customers to celebrate in a safe manner.
“Events that provide a fun and safe environment for the community are going to be big during Halloween this year, and we feel our setup at the wash allows us a safe environment to entertain guests,” said District manager Garrett Giles. “This is one of our favorite events of the year and we are looking forward to getting started.”
Purchase advance tickets at https://www.whitehorseautowash.com/haunted-tunnel/. An exterior wash is included meaning visitors can go through the Haunted Tunnel without exiting their vehicle. Look out for creepy clowns.
