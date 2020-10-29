Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 29, 2020

Fauquier Health welcomes new OB/GYN physician

Dr. Elise Diamond recently joined the staff of Fauquier Health and will be offering obstetrics and gynecology services to local residents. Diamond will join Dr. Barry Aron and Nurse Midwife, Monica Freidline, at the Fauquier Health OB/GYN clinic, 253 Veterans Drive in Warrenton.

A 2016 graduate of the University of South Florida – Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, Diamond previously worked in public health and clinical research. She recently completed her residency at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

“We understand the need to provide full spectrum care to women of all ages and are beyond excited to welcome Dr. Diamond as our newest OB/GYN provider,” said Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton. “Dr. Diamond will have a strong focus on labor and delivery, high risk pregnancy and minimally-invasive gynecological surgery. I know she will be a great asset to our growing clinic.”

Dr. Diamond is now accepting appointments now and will begin seeing patients starting Nov. 1. For information, contact 540/316-5930 or see FauquierHealth.org or FHDoctors.org.

