Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 29, 2020

Fauquier Health welcomes new OB/GYN physician
Dr. Elise Diamond recently joined the staff of Fauquier Health and will be offering obstetrics and gynecology services to local residents. Diamond will join Dr. Barry Aron and Nurse Midwife, Monica Freidline, at the Fauquier Health OB/GYN clinic, 253 Veterans Drive in Warrenton.
A 2016 graduate of the University of South Florida – Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, Diamond previously worked in public health and clinical research. She recently completed her residency at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
“We understand the need to provide full spectrum care to women of all ages and are beyond excited to welcome Dr. Diamond as our newest OB/GYN provider,” said Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton. “Dr. Diamond will have a strong focus on labor and delivery, high risk pregnancy and minimally-invasive gynecological surgery. I know she will be a great asset to our growing clinic.”
Dr. Diamond is now accepting appointments now and will begin seeing patients starting Nov. 1. For information, contact 540/316-5930 or see FauquierHealth.org or FHDoctors.org.
CCHS choir, bands to perform outside
The students of Culpeper County High School are scheduled to perform at two musical events tonight, Oct. 29.
The CCHS Fall Acapella Concert will be held at 6 p.m. on the school baseball field. The CCHS Marching and Jazz Band Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Broman Field.
Follow-up DEQ work group on Mountain Run bacteria issue
The Virginia Dept. of Environmental Quality will host a Morning Agricultural and Residential Workgroup meeting at 10 a.m. today, Oct. 29 at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/658624141 or by phone at 872/240-3212. Access Code: 658-624-141.
This public meeting follows up with Wednesday’s virtual presentation about developing a plan to address unhealthy bacteria levels in Culpeper County’s Mountain Run, Muddy Run and lower Hazel River.
Meeting presentations are at https://www.deq.virginia.gov/Programs/Water/WaterQualityInformationTMDLs/TMDL/TMDLImplementation.
Germanna virtual poetry event tonight
Germanna Community College will host a free virtual poetry festival on Zoom from 4 to 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 29.
The public event will feature poets Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Carolyn Kreiter-Foronda and David Anthony Sam. Open mic hour will be at 6 p.m. Register at https://vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpfu6qrzstG9wyJ62Po3S5rI5nG9-Ln9eb
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!