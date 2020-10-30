Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 30, 2020

The troop will make arrangements to deliver or allow curbside pickup on Dec. 4 or Dec. 5 The plants are grown locally and have been beautiful year after year.

Six-inch pots are $6.50 and the eight-inch poinsettia pots are $15. Color choices are red, white or pink. Each pot will have a colorful foil pot cover and be inside a clear plastic sleeve.

The past eight months have severely limited troop activities, but the unit has continued to meet virtually or in outdoor settings in compliance with the restrictions.

The troop, which usually meets at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, looks forward to resuming activities in the future, hopefully soon. Boy Scout Troop 196 has produced 99 Eagle Scouts and instilled Scouting values on many hundreds of Culpeper youth over the past 56 years. No young person is turned away due to financial difficulties.

“This is why the support of the Community is so vital to the troop. Please support the troop if you are able, this is the only fundraiser the troop conducts,” according to a news release.

Drive-thru fried chicken dinner Sunday

Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. will serve up a fried chicken dinner, drive-thru style, from noon to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 1 outside the stationhouse.