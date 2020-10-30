Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 30, 2020

Zoom Ghostbusters Halloween library celebration
The Culpeper Library is hosting a frightening virtual get-together tonight at 6:30 p.m. for local youth. There will be stories, songs, dancing, moving, rhymes, puppets, boo!
Kids can get dressed up for posting photos on the Library Facebook page. Register at https://forms.gle/gzN3tbFJESGupwCx6
Culpeper Youth Halloween Ghoul-gle Meet tonight
The local leadership group, Culpeper Youth, is hosting a Halloween Ghoul-gle Meet 5 to 6:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 30 on Google Meet. Open to all rising 7th to 12th graders, the internet get-together will include a costume contest, virtual haunted house, just chilling with friends new and old, two Halloween-themed Kahoots quizzes and prizes.
Teens looking to join the event should use meeting ID kcw-nrpm-jyy. For information on the event or joining Culpeper Youth, contact adult advisor Jamie Clancey at jamiemdclancey@gmail.com.
Culpeper Boy Scouts now taking poinsettia orders
For the 37th consecutive year, Boy Scout Troop 196 of Culpeper will be selling poinsettia plants during the holiday season, but in a different manner due to the ongoing pandemic.
The troop will not be holding its annual door-to-door sales because of current restrictions. Instead, local Boy Scouts will offer sales and delivery to local businesses by mail as usual. Families seeking to purchase poinsettias should submit orders by Nov. 16 via phone, 540/272-3888, fax, 703/369-0863 or email, BSTroop196@aol.com.
The troop will make arrangements to deliver or allow curbside pickup on Dec. 4 or Dec. 5 The plants are grown locally and have been beautiful year after year.
Six-inch pots are $6.50 and the eight-inch poinsettia pots are $15. Color choices are red, white or pink. Each pot will have a colorful foil pot cover and be inside a clear plastic sleeve.
The past eight months have severely limited troop activities, but the unit has continued to meet virtually or in outdoor settings in compliance with the restrictions.
The troop, which usually meets at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, looks forward to resuming activities in the future, hopefully soon. Boy Scout Troop 196 has produced 99 Eagle Scouts and instilled Scouting values on many hundreds of Culpeper youth over the past 56 years. No young person is turned away due to financial difficulties.
“This is why the support of the Community is so vital to the troop. Please support the troop if you are able, this is the only fundraiser the troop conducts,” according to a news release.
Drive-thru fried chicken dinner Sunday
Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept. will serve up a fried chicken dinner, drive-thru style, from noon to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 1 outside the stationhouse.
Sides include mashed potatoes, green beans and a roll for $12/dinner.
Trunk or Treat in English Meadows
Neighbors in this Culpeper neighborhood are hosting a trunk or treat 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 30 at 215 Southridge Parkway.
Staff will be set up in the parking lot and residents will be watching from the porch. Distancing in place at this masked event. All are welcome.
Auto dealer hosts Trunk or Treat
Koons Automotive of Culpeper is hosting Trunk or Treat from 1 to 5 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31. The business is located at 401 James Madison Highway. Treat yourself.
