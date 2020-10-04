Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 4, 2020

Windmore Writers’ meeting Tuesday The Writers’ Group of Windmore Foundation for the Arts will meet 10 a.m. to noon this Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Yowell Meadow park.
The October writing prompts are—Changes and So They Sent Flowers. Writers should keep prompt stories to about 500 words.
Eleven people attend the September meeting in the park. Everyone was so glad to see one another. It was another beautiful day. The group laughed and shared ideas about the writings, discussed publishing concerns and talked about writing bibliographies and references in the time of online resources.
Orange County hosts local version of Shark TankA local version of Shark Tank with a grand prize of $5,000, the 5th Annual QuadTank Pitch Competition and Quad County Business Summit will take place virtually on Nov. 17.
The competition will take place 10 a.m. to noon and will be open to new or current business owners from Greene, Fluvanna, Orange and Louisa counties. Businesses should prepare a business plan and pitch their plan to the panel of judges. Final presentations and judge questions will be hosted for all participants to view.
Orange County, Greene County, Louisa County, and Fluvanna County Economic Development Offices as well as the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce, and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center are hosting this year’s events. The Business Summit will take place 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Sanday Sponaugle from Platinum PR will be the keynote speaker. Participants will also hear from Hope Lawrence of Hudson Henry Baking Company about how her Fluvanna business has reached its current level of success. The Summit will feature breakout sessions and opportunities for virtual networking. The event is free for Quad County business owners. Registration is at qcbsummit.com
“In light of current pandemic, the Quad County Business Summit Planning Committee decided to take these events virtual to ensure that our rural entrepreneurs and businesses owners would still have access to this valuable network of resources,” said Rose Deal with Orange County Economic Development.
This year the Quad Counties are inviting Madison County businesses to participate in the Summit as special guests. For information, contact 540/672-1238.
More rent, mortgage relief available People Incorporated has received additional funding for the rent and mortgage relief program serving residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Additional funding will allow People Inc. to continue to serve residents who are in danger of eviction from their homes,” said Kyle Sensabaugh, director of housing services in a recent statement. “We want anyone in need of assistance to contact us – we’re here to help you remain in your home during this uncertain time.”
The agency received more than $270,000 in additional funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to continue to serve residents across the region.
As of Oct. 1, People Inc. had served 96 households in the region with more than $249,600 in assistance to help them avoid eviction or foreclosure.The agency received its initial funding to implement the program in 17 Virginia cities and counties in June. More than $748,000 has been paid to landlords and lenders across the total service area to help residents since that time, according to a People Inc. release..
The program will pay the current month’s rent or mortgage payments and any past due payments since April 2020 for residents impacted by the COVID-19 downturn and public health emergency.. Households who have already received assistance and are in further need may also reapply. Landlords who accept payments through the relief program must agree not to evict the tenant for non-payment. Need help? Call the agency hotline at 833/437-0114.
Water system flushing this week in CCHS areaTown of Culpeper Public Works will be performing unidirectional flushing of the water distribution system in sections of the Culpeper High School area, including along North Main Street and Route 229, Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 9, weather permitting. Flushing crews will be working daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact 540/825-0285.
Nominations sought for Culpeper Santa senior programCulpeper Human Services is gearing up once again to sponsor, “Be Santa to a Senior,” to make the holidays merry for elderly Culpeper County residents age 60 or better.
These are seniors living on a monthly income of less than $1,200. To nominate someone for “adoption” through the program, contact Becky Phipps at 540/727-0372 ext. 400 or Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372 ext. 360.
Application information will be taken Oct. 5 through Oct. 29 over the phone or in person at Culpeper Human Services Office, 1835 Industry Dr. Applications will not be mailed and only 125 applications will be taken. The deadline for nomination is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!