Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 4, 2020

The agency received more than $270,000 in additional funding from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to continue to serve residents across the region.

As of Oct. 1, People Inc. had served 96 households in the region with more than $249,600 in assistance to help them avoid eviction or foreclosure.The agency received its initial funding to implement the program in 17 Virginia cities and counties in June. More than $748,000 has been paid to landlords and lenders across the total service area to help residents since that time, according to a People Inc. release..

The program will pay the current month’s rent or mortgage payments and any past due payments since April 2020 for residents impacted by the COVID-19 downturn and public health emergency.. Households who have already received assistance and are in further need may also reapply. Landlords who accept payments through the relief program must agree not to evict the tenant for non-payment. Need help? Call the agency hotline at 833/437-0114.