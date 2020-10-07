Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 7, 2020

Cornhole tourney at Old Trade Brewery to benefit SAFE
The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 3-6 p.m. (practice begins at 2:30) on Saturday, Oct. 17 outside at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. This is a cash prize, regulation board, bracket-style, double elimination family event with playground on site. All proceeds will benefit Services to Abused Families.
Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Preregistration available for $25 and is encouraged. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the brewery. Cornhole Tournaments will take place monthly at Old House on the third Saturday of the month through November. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live. For information and registration, see jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/522-6740.
Old Rag Master Naturalists members meeting
The Old Rag Master Naturalists will hold its members meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 via Zoom. The public is welcome to participate.
The guest speaker will be Stephanie DiNicola-Turner from the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District. The focus will be on the CSWCD’s programs and priorities for the coming year. Find the Zoom link at https://www.oldragmasternaturalists.org/.
Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists, and stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands.
The Old Rag Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists serves the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Greene, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock. The Old Rag Master Naturalists chapter is nonprofit.
Madison County Republican Women meeting
Journalist, news analyst and commentator Craig Johnson will be the Guest Speaker at the Madison County Republican Women’s dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd. in Madison.
On the menu will be corned beef and cabbage and great sides and desserts by members. Dinner is $8. Everyone is invited to attend this informative meeting with CDC advice in place for social distancing. For information, contact 540/923-4109.
Community services virtual meetingRappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold a virtual regularly scheduled Board meeting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Individuals who require assistance to attend should contact jnord@rrcsb.org. See the RRCS web page for invitation information.
