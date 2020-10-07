Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 7, 2020

Cornhole tourney at Old Trade Brewery to benefit SAFE

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Cornhole Tournament from 3-6 p.m. (practice begins at 2:30) on Saturday, Oct. 17 outside at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. This is a cash prize, regulation board, bracket-style, double elimination family event with playground on site. All proceeds will benefit Services to Abused Families.

Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Preregistration available for $25 and is encouraged. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the brewery. Cornhole Tournaments will take place monthly at Old House on the third Saturday of the month through November. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live. For information and registration, see jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/522-6740.

Old Rag Master Naturalists members meeting

The Old Rag Master Naturalists will hold its members meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 via Zoom. The public is welcome to participate.