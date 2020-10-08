Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 8, 2020

Culpeper Literacy Council will be holding the next training class for tutors on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. Tutors are needed for classes and for working one-on-one with students. It is not necessary to speak another language. The Literacy Council will provide all materials and training. Go to culpeperliteracy.org/tutor for more information or email director@culpeperliteracy.org.

Virtual conversation: Are you color-blind or color-brave?

The Piedmont Race Amity will hold a virtual conversation 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 focused on the question, “Are you color blind or color-brave?”

The concept, according to the Culpeper-based group devoted to race amity and equality, is based on a quote from African-American business woman Mellody Hobson: “I think it is time for us to be comfortable with the uncomfortable conversation about race. Black, white, Asian, Hispanic, male, female, all of us. If we truly believe in equal opportunity in America, I think we have to have real conversations about this issue. We cannot afford to be color blind, we have to be color-brave.”

The community is invited to share and hear personal perspectives in this Zoom meeting. To register and for the meeting link, see Piedmont Race Amity on Facebook or contact piedmontraceamityproject@aol.com.