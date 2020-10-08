Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 8, 2020

CulpeperFest is Friday on Eastern View track and field
The county’s largest annual business extravaganza, CulpeperFest, will be held outside from 4 to 8 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 8 in Cyclone Stadium at Eastern View High School.
Booths, featuring 65 different vendors, will be set up along the perimeter of the football field using 10x10 tents six feet apart at the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce event.
“Masks are expected” as the chamber follows Culpeper County Public Schools’ pandemic mitigation plan. CulpeperFest 2020 will be walk-thru with one point of entrance and one point of exit onto and off the track at Cyclone Stadium. Food vendors will be available at the end for takeout.
Culpeper Medical Center is the signature sponsor and will be providing hand sanitizer and physical distancing signs. CulpeperFest will be on Facebook Live at the Culpeper Chamber page throughout the event to connect those unable to attend. Tickets are free in advance at culpeperfest.com and $5 at the door.
“We’re just looking forward to connecting the community safely,” Chamber President Jeff Say said.
“We have a lot of businesses, nonprofits and food vendors that are excited to see the public and spread the word about their organizations. We hope to see you there.”
Fairfax Masons State Communication tonight in Culpeper
The monthly meeting, State Communication, of Fairfax Lodge No. 43 AF & AM will be held at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 8 in the upstairs lodge on East Davis Street in downtown Culpeper. All Master Masons are welcome.
Today at Chili’s: Emerald Hill PTO Spirit Night
Eat at Chili’s Grill & Bar, 15181 Montanus Dr. in Culpeper, today, Oct. 8 and the local business will donate a portion of proceeds to the Emerald Hill Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization.
Return to learning: Virtual Parent Workshop tonight
A virtual workshop for parents of Culpeper County Public Schools students, “Connecting the Dots...Making the Systems Work in the Home and Support Strategies,” will be held 6 to 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 8.
This is part of an ongoing school system virtual series for parents to provide tips and strategies in pioneering the journey of education in a pandemic.
To register, contact Kim Bledsoe in the CCPS Parent Teacher Resource Center at 540/825-3677 ext. 4659 or kbledsoe@ccpsweb.org.
Literacy tutors are needed; training session Oct. 28
Culpeper Literacy Council will be holding the next training class for tutors on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. Tutors are needed for classes and for working one-on-one with students. It is not necessary to speak another language. The Literacy Council will provide all materials and training. Go to culpeperliteracy.org/tutor for more information or email director@culpeperliteracy.org.
Virtual conversation: Are you color-blind or color-brave?
The Piedmont Race Amity will hold a virtual conversation 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 focused on the question, “Are you color blind or color-brave?”
The concept, according to the Culpeper-based group devoted to race amity and equality, is based on a quote from African-American business woman Mellody Hobson: “I think it is time for us to be comfortable with the uncomfortable conversation about race. Black, white, Asian, Hispanic, male, female, all of us. If we truly believe in equal opportunity in America, I think we have to have real conversations about this issue. We cannot afford to be color blind, we have to be color-brave.”
The community is invited to share and hear personal perspectives in this Zoom meeting. To register and for the meeting link, see Piedmont Race Amity on Facebook or contact piedmontraceamityproject@aol.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!