Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 9, 2020

Deadwood Trail Haunted Forest closed this yearOver the past three years, the Deadwood Trail Haunted Forest on Sperryville Pike, sponsored by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, has evolved, bringing something new each year, only getting better, and the same was planned for this year as well, according to a CCPO post.
However, after numerous conversations, the sheriff’s office chose not to open Deadwood Trail for the 2020 season. The safety concerns of volunteers, actors and the community is important to everyone.
“We know that this is a disappointment to many, but this will allow us to continue to work on our haunt and provide you with bigger and better attractions in 2021. We thank you for the enormous community support each year and we look forward to seeing everyone next year!” the post stated.
The Crafts Meow online auctionAn online auction featuring Halloween and Thanksgiving crafts and items by local crafters and vendors launches at midnight on Oct. 15 with bidding over at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18.
This is a virtual fundraiser for Forgotten Felines of Culpeper and will be held on Facebook at The Crafts Meow: Virtual Edition. Anything bid over the minimum will be donated to local nonprofit rescue helping cats and kittens. Winning items will be delivered by porch drop-off or pick-up.
Forgotten Felines of Culpeper transforms the lives of cats in Culpeper County and surrounding areas that have been abandoned or forgotten – strays, cats that are “dumped” because they are an inconvenience to their owners, and cats on a kill shelter’s euthanasia list. The group provides warm and loving foster homes, completely vetting the kitten/cat by spaying/neutering, giving FVRCP and rabies vaccines, testing for diseases, and microchipping.
Community Christmas Basket Program 2020The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is gearing up for the 2020 season and has applications for recipients ready to be picked up and mailed in. Get an application at Culpeper Social Services and Sam’s Place.
The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Nov. 13 to: Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program P.O. Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701. Applications postmarked after Nov. 13 will be put on a waiting list.
Monetary donations are now being accepted for this year’s program, enabling the purchase of a ham or turkey for each family. Without the support of businesses, churches and individuals in the Culpeper community, the program would not exist. Organizers ask citizens to please consider making a donation by sending a check to the address above.
Canned food boxes will also be placed in businesses and schools in November and early December. All the food collected is given to Culpeper needy families.
Support is also being sought for the Culpeper Toy Closet through Clore English Funeral Home. Donations of toys for needy children will be accepted by local businesses or Clore English.
Businesses, churches and individuals can also help by adopting families. Adopting a family enables help for families on the waiting lists. To adopt a family, contact Sue Jenkins at 540/825-7768.
Bealeton food bank benefits from Food Lion’s programThe Great Pantry Makeover, an annual event held by Food Lion Feeds, this year benefitted a local food pantry.
Community Touch in Bealeton on Thursday got its shelves re-stocked with nourishing food like canned vegetables and beans, pasta, and cereal, according to a news release from Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. In addition, the Fauquier food site also received $160 in gift cards to spend at Food Lion stores. These donations come at a critical time. Because of the pandemic-driven recession and high unemployment, growing numbers of households need help putting food on the table, the release stated.
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank distributes nearly 28 million pounds of food annually to 115,390 people each month through a network of 203 community partners – food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools, churches, and other non-profit groups – and 180 program sites serving children, seniors, and families. See www.brafb.org for information.
Orange Workforce Center reopens—by appointment onlyThe Virginia Career Works Orange Workforce Center, its physical location closed since March, has reopened on an appointment-only basis at 127 Belleview Ave. in the town of Orange.
Office hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. The center offers resources for finding employment, resume writing and interview skills and local job openings as well as workforce grants to train for in-demand certifications and credentials. Employers can use the center to post job openings and research labor market information. Service are free.
“After seven months of providing virtual services to job-seekers, we’re very excited to see customers face-to-face once again at the Orange Center,” said Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, with the center in Orange and Culpeper, in a statement.
To make an appointment, contact 540/661-3419. Contact marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org for information.
