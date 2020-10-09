Culpeper community briefs for Oct. 9, 2020

Deadwood Trail Haunted Forest closed this yearOver the past three years, the Deadwood Trail Haunted Forest on Sperryville Pike, sponsored by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, has evolved, bringing something new each year, only getting better, and the same was planned for this year as well, according to a CCPO post.

However, after numerous conversations, the sheriff’s office chose not to open Deadwood Trail for the 2020 season. The safety concerns of volunteers, actors and the community is important to everyone.

“We know that this is a disappointment to many, but this will allow us to continue to work on our haunt and provide you with bigger and better attractions in 2021. We thank you for the enormous community support each year and we look forward to seeing everyone next year!” the post stated.

The Crafts Meow online auctionAn online auction featuring Halloween and Thanksgiving crafts and items by local crafters and vendors launches at midnight on Oct. 15 with bidding over at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18.