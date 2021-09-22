Culpeper community briefs for Sept. 22, 2021

Community health & wellness programs this week at PWC
Powell Wellness Center is offering free blood pressure screenings 9 a.m. to noon today, Sept. 22 in coordination with the Germanna Community College nursing program.
Then at 11 a.m. this Thursday, Sept. 23, during National Falls Prevention Week, join a program to learn strategies to reduce the risk of injury during a fall. This class will also be held on Oct. 2. Programs take place at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper. powellwellnesscenter.org. 540-445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org
Drive-Up Fried Chicken Dinner at Richardsville VFD
Conveniently grab the main dish, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and a cookie from your vehicle in a drive-thru chicken dinner happening from 4 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 25 at Richardsville Volunteer Fire Dept., 29361 Eleys Ford Rd. in Culpeper County.
Upon arrival at the station, motorists will be directed to stay in their car and line up to receive dinner boxes for $10 each. Drivers will be required to wear a mask, according to a VFD release. Volunteers will be collecting money and delivering fried chicken boxes to vehicles. Customers are not to enter the station at this drive-up only event. Contact 540/399-1122.
Raccoon Ford roadwork finished
Route 611 (Raccoon Ford Road) in Orange County reopened to thru-traffic four days ahead of schedule on Monday, after closing Sept. 14 VDOT crews could replace multiple pipes and repair the pavement.
Social justice-inspired writings sought for event
The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation, Inc. is in search of writers and performers of poetry, prose and spoken word entries for an upcoming event.
Entries should focus on social justice and or civil and human rights, locally, nationally or globally. As a guideline, the performance of the entry should be no longer than seven minutes. Submit entries to SSPF, c/o 15191 Montanus Dr. #154, Culpeper, VA 22701 or contact@scrabbleschool.org by Nov. 8.
Museum Jams this Friday
The Museum of Culpeper History concludes its outdoor Museum Jams for the season 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 24 at Prince Michel Winery in Leon.
Hoist a glass and enjoy music by Mercy Trail while supporting the museum with a donation. 50/50 raffle on site.
Ribbon cutting at veteran-owned winery & brewery
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce is excited to host a Ribbon Cutting Event at 4 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 24 for the Grand Opening of The Winery at Rapidan/WAR Craft Brewery.
Come out to welcome The Stepp Family, try their Craft Beers, Ciders and Wines and see their rustic patriotic-Americana themed tasting room at a historic farm location rich with Civil War history. There is something for everyone.
The Winery at Rapidan is a Disabled Combat Veteran Owned Small Business, located at 7793 White Oak Rd., along U.S. Route 15 near the Madison County line.