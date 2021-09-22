Culpeper community briefs for Sept. 22, 2021

Community health & wellness programs this week at PWC

Powell Wellness Center is offering free blood pressure screenings 9 a.m. to noon today, Sept. 22 in coordination with the Germanna Community College nursing program.

Then at 11 a.m. this Thursday, Sept. 23, during National Falls Prevention Week, join a program to learn strategies to reduce the risk of injury during a fall. This class will also be held on Oct. 2. Programs take place at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper. powellwellnesscenter.org. 540-445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org

Drive-Up Fried Chicken Dinner at Richardsville VFD

Conveniently grab the main dish, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and a cookie from your vehicle in a drive-thru chicken dinner happening from 4 to 6 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 25 at Richardsville Volunteer Fire Dept., 29361 Eleys Ford Rd. in Culpeper County.