Culpeper community briefs for Sept. 24, 2020

The local Mid-Day Lions is back hosting bingo 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at Pepper’s Grill on Madison Road in the town of Culpeper.

Three progressives each night, $1,000 jackpot. Maximum capacity 75. Mask required. Social Distanced.

REC: putting signs on utility poles puts linemen at risk

Stapling yard sale signs or lost-pet fliers to utility poles can pose a serious safety hazard for electric lineman and it’s also illegal, according to a news release from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

Staples, nails and tacks used to hang signs—as well as the signs themselves—present dangers to the utility workers who climb poles when restoring power following storms or while performing routine maintenance to ensure system reliability, the cooperative said.

Posters or other objects (birdhouses, balloons, flags, and even basketball goals) can create dangerous obstacles. Also, the nails and tacks left behind from signs can snag utility workers’ boots or puncture safety clothing, making linemen vulnerable to slipping or even electrocution.