Culpeper community briefs for Sept. 24, 2020

Aging Together’s 5 Over 50 virtual celebration tonight
Aging Together will honor sensational seniors at 7 p.m. tonight, Sept. 24 as part of its 2020 virtual celebration of “5 Over 50.”
Among the night’s honorees will be Rixeyville’s indomitable David “Doc” Snyder, founder of Verdun Adventure Bound, an outdoor retreat in northern Culpeper County where countless lives have been changed.
The other award recipients are Fauquier County residents Tyronne and Felicia Champion, founders of Community Touch Inc., a nonprofit that helps local homeless families; Jerry and Judy Butler, a retired Madison County couple active in volunteerism; Orange County resident Larry Eiben, an Army veteran and another volunteer extraordinaire and from Rappahannock County, Sallie Morgan, a longtime member of the Aging Together board and formerly of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.
The ceremony will be held on Facebook Live at the Aging Together page. Registration is required at agingtogether.org for a suggested donation of $10.
As Aging Together’s sole annual fundraising event, donations are graciously accepted to support programs and resources. For information, contact 540/829-6405 or INFO@AGINGTOGETHER.ORG
Mid-Day Lions Bingo
The local Mid-Day Lions is back hosting bingo 6:30 p.m. every Sunday at Pepper’s Grill on Madison Road in the town of Culpeper.
Three progressives each night, $1,000 jackpot. Maximum capacity 75. Mask required. Social Distanced.
REC: putting signs on utility poles puts linemen at risk
Stapling yard sale signs or lost-pet fliers to utility poles can pose a serious safety hazard for electric lineman and it’s also illegal, according to a news release from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
Staples, nails and tacks used to hang signs—as well as the signs themselves—present dangers to the utility workers who climb poles when restoring power following storms or while performing routine maintenance to ensure system reliability, the cooperative said.
Posters or other objects (birdhouses, balloons, flags, and even basketball goals) can create dangerous obstacles. Also, the nails and tacks left behind from signs can snag utility workers’ boots or puncture safety clothing, making linemen vulnerable to slipping or even electrocution.
In addition to being hazardous, tampering with utility poles can be costly. Posting signs or attaching other objects to utility poles is a violation of Virginia state law. REC encourages member-owners to contact local zoning officers to inquire about where signage can be posted legally, the release stated.
REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties and is based in Fredericksburg.
