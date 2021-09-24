Culpeper community briefs for Sept. 24, 2021

Library Book Store named for longtime volunteer
When Celine Siira moved to Culpeper and showed an interest in the bookstore at the Culpeper County Regional Library in 2000, the store began its rebirth, according to a release from Friends of the Library.
At first, she was assisted by her husband Eino and after his death she carried on with the help of her children and volunteers from Friends of the Library.
The success of the Library Book Store, now to be named for Celine, is a tribute to her ferocious efforts on its behalf.
Ferocious is a strong word to describe a modest and diminutive lady of letters, it is true. But her steadfast efforts to make the bookstore profitable have made that a reality. In addition to book sales at the store itself, she has developed a system to separate book donations that have special merit and offer them to Amazon.
This has resulted in a larger profit and the income has helped make the Library programs more diverse. For example, without her efforts additions such as the Summer Reading Program would not be possible.
Celine grew up on a family farm in Minnesota, but she did not stay in the mid-West after her marriage. Her sense of adventure was shared by her husband, a county agricultural agent, and soon they were off to Africa where he represented USAID as an agricultural advisor. Living in Libya, Somalia, Ethiopia, and Eritrea in the course of their service, they raised five children. Daughter Cindy remembers books everywhere they lived and recalls many hours being read to by her parents.
When Eino retired from USAID the couple moved to Rappahannock County where they built a house mainly with their own labor, employing professional help only when they were stymied. Later they moved to Culpeper for better access to health care and the other facilities of a larger community.
Celine’s modest demeanor combined with her adventurous spirit have endeared her to customers, volunteers, and staff at the Library. “We love her,” they say and the naming of the Book Store in her honor is a tribute that will remind all of us of her dedicated contribution to its success.
Thespians sought for holiday play
Auditions are this weekend for Stageworks’ upcoming holiday show, A Christmas Story!
All ages can try out from 1 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 25 in the Windmore Office at the State Theatre. Auditions will continue as well as call backs 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The local arts organization promises no one will get their eye shot out in the making of this production. Rehearsals will be Monday nights starting Oct. 25 at Multiverse Comic Book shop on Main Street. Performances will be staged Dec. 18 and 19.
James Madison Museum events
The history museum on Caroline Street in the town of Orange is hosting a pair of maker events this weekend.
A Kid’s Activity-Making Berry Ink is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 for youth, who should wear old clothes and have fun making ink from berries.
Partake in a Quilting Workshop at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. This time the group will be decorating trinket boxes. RSVP with payment to reserve a space. All proceeds benefit the museum. thejamesmadisonmuseum.net
Sponsor is “Paint It Orange” at 137 Caroline Street, immediately adjacent to The James Madison Museum of OC Heritage. Paved parking on Church Street. 540/672-1776.