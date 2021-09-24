Culpeper community briefs for Sept. 24, 2021

Library Book Store named for longtime volunteer

When Celine Siira moved to Culpeper and showed an interest in the bookstore at the Culpeper County Regional Library in 2000, the store began its rebirth, according to a release from Friends of the Library.

At first, she was assisted by her husband Eino and after his death she carried on with the help of her children and volunteers from Friends of the Library.

The success of the Library Book Store, now to be named for Celine, is a tribute to her ferocious efforts on its behalf.

Ferocious is a strong word to describe a modest and diminutive lady of letters, it is true. But her steadfast efforts to make the bookstore profitable have made that a reality. In addition to book sales at the store itself, she has developed a system to separate book donations that have special merit and offer them to Amazon.

This has resulted in a larger profit and the income has helped make the Library programs more diverse. For example, without her efforts additions such as the Summer Reading Program would not be possible.