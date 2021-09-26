Culpeper community briefs for Sept. 26, 2021

Culpeper Downtown Job Fair is MondayThe Culpeper Downtown Job Fair will take place 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 at the Culpeper Center, 137 S. Main St.
Meet in person with downtown business people in a convenient opportunity for job seekers to connect with restaurants and shops who need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels. The event is free to attend for all job seekers.
Sponsors are Culpeper Renaissance Inc., in partnership with Culpeper Center & Suites, Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper County Economic Development, Visit Culpeper VA, and Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center.
Culpeper Downtown Employers now hiring are: Actioncoach Two Rivers Business Coaching , Far Gohn Brewing Company, Green Roost, Grill 309, Lotus Nail Studio, LLC, Pepperberries, N Style Fashion Gallery, Shenandoah Garden Spot, Taste Oil Vinegar Spice, The Cameleer and The Sangria Bowl. 540/825-4416 or cridirector@culpeperdowntown.com
14th Annual Culpeper Cycling CenturyThis year’s Culpeper Cycling Century will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Racers can choose between 30, 60 or the ultimate challenge—100 miles of scenic countryside roads winding through beautiful Culpeper, Madison and Fauquier counties.
The bike ride will benefit then nonprofit Culpeper Recreation Foundation Inc. as it strives to achieve a mission of promoting recreation within the county.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed for participants safety so please bring a mask for sign-in. A Check-In & Go procedure will be in place with 100 milers checking in from 7-7:50 a.m.; 60 milers from 8-8:50 a.m. and 30 milers from 9-9:50 a.m.
The new check-in location is Eastern View High School – 16332 Cyclone Way in Culpeper. See CulpeperCyclingCentury.com.
REC supports Culpeper footballAt a Friday, Sept. 17 football game between the Culpeper High Blue Devils and the Liberty High Eagles, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative employees Tim Ashby and Tabitha Perryman passed out REC seat cushions, pompoms and clappers to attendees. Linemen Brandon Pritt and Chad Frazier showed up with a bucket truck, which was used to fly a large American flag over the game.
“My heart was bursting with pride when I saw our nation’s flag extended into the air by one of our trucks,” Perryman said. “They are both a symbol of great strength and dedication, so to me it was fitting to see our REC truck support the flag for all to see!”
REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties, including Culpeper. For more information about REC, visit www.myrec.coop.
School Board work session
The Culpeper County School Board will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 at Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Dr.
Closed session will be held later in the meeting. See CCSB on BoardDocs for agenda and documents.
Hydrant flushing near CCHSTown of Culpeper Public Works will be performing unidirectional flushing of water distribution in sections of the Town Square and Culpeper High School areas from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27 through Friday, Oct. 1, weather permitting.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but should be temporary.
Should water discoloration persist, contact 540/825-0285.
History Alfresco museum fundraiser upcomingSwordfish and prime rib, classic rock, local trivia, Culpeper history, great wine and beer and the chance to support a great cause—this is the Museum of Culpeper History’s annual fundraising banquet, ‘History Alfresco’ at Mountain Run Winery on Thursday, Oct 7.
Set against the backdrop of the Winery’s 125 year-old farm, the event will run 5 to 9 p.m. starting with a cocktail hour and then dinner with live music from Bryan Jacobs & Remington Steel. The program will include a round of Culpeper-focused trivia, complimentary beer and wine, a short presentation on Culpeper history from local historian and author Eugene Scheel and a silent auction to benefit the museum. Tickets are $75/person.
“The Museum of Culpeper History is YOUR history museum, and you are as much a part of the community as the vibrant history that the Museum seeks to preserve and share. Please spread the word and if you can’t make it to History Alfresco, please consider a monetary donation or donating an item for the silent auction,” according to a museum release.
New Orange bakery gets $3K local grant The Orange County Economic Development Authority is pleased to announce the award of a $3,000 Expansion Assistance Incentive to Missy Moodies Sweet Treats at 152 Caroline St. in the town of Orange.
The bakery opened its doors in April and because of support from customers will be expanding operations. The Expansion Assistance Incentive will allow business owner Kim Adamson to purchase additional equipment to increase production, according to a release.
“We are pleased to support the growth of Missy Moodies Sweet Treats and look forward to seeing their continued growth and success in the community,” noted Rose Deal, Economic Development Director in a statement.
Ensuring future progress, Orange County Economic Development offers a suite of incentives available for commercial, retail, and industrial investment.
See thinkorangeva.com/why-orange/incentives or contact 540/672-1238 and rdeal@orangecountyva.gov.