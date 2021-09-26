Culpeper community briefs for Sept. 26, 2021

The bike ride will benefit then nonprofit Culpeper Recreation Foundation Inc. as it strives to achieve a mission of promoting recreation within the county.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed for participants safety so please bring a mask for sign-in. A Check-In & Go procedure will be in place with 100 milers checking in from 7-7:50 a.m.; 60 milers from 8-8:50 a.m. and 30 milers from 9-9:50 a.m.

The new check-in location is Eastern View High School – 16332 Cyclone Way in Culpeper. See CulpeperCyclingCentury.com.

REC supports Culpeper footballAt a Friday, Sept. 17 football game between the Culpeper High Blue Devils and the Liberty High Eagles, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative employees Tim Ashby and Tabitha Perryman passed out REC seat cushions, pompoms and clappers to attendees. Linemen Brandon Pritt and Chad Frazier showed up with a bucket truck, which was used to fly a large American flag over the game.

“My heart was bursting with pride when I saw our nation’s flag extended into the air by one of our trucks,” Perryman said. “They are both a symbol of great strength and dedication, so to me it was fitting to see our REC truck support the flag for all to see!”