Nature Conservancy names new director

The Nature Conservancy has named Bettina Ring as its next Virginia State Director. Ring is a former Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry and a former Virginia State Forester. She was the first woman appointed to both positions, according to a recent press release.

Ring has also held leadership roles in several conservation and sustainability organizations. Her decades of leadership, proven management skills, and passion for The Nature Conservancy’s mission will propel the organization to deliver on its ambitious mission—conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends, the release stated.

Ring will start at The Nature Conservancy on April 10 and be based at the organization’s headquarters in Charlottesville.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen to lead The Nature Conservancy’s work in Virginia and energized by this opportunity to join the dedicated and passionate team who I have respected and admired throughout my career,” said Ring in the release. “Working at a global scale, The Nature Conservancy is uniquely positioned to achieve conservation outcomes that address our planet’s climate and biodiversity challenges, while making meaningful contributions to a society that is healthy, vibrant, and equitable for all. I am excited to work with and learn from staff, partners, trustees, donors and volunteers to further The Nature Conservancy’s mission to create a world where both people and nature can thrive.”

Upcoming school division events

Culpeper County Public Schools calendar of events:

March 28: Culpeper Technical Education Center Skills Showcase Registration, CTEC Campus, 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, (Not open to the public)

March 31: Eastern View High School Musical Weekend—Rogers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella," Auditorium, 7 p.m.

April 1: Pearl Sample Elementary School 50th Year Celebration, PSES Campus, 1-2 p.m.

April 1: Rogers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella," EVHS Auditorium, 2 p.m.

April 1: Rogers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella," EVHS Auditorium, 7 p.m.

April 3: A G Richardson Elementary School Spirit Night, Little Caesars Pizza, 4-8 p.m.

April 3: CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 p.m.

April 3: CCSB Regular Board Meeting, County Administration Office, 6 p.m.

April 4: CCHS & EVHS Senior Job Fair Registration, CTEC Campus, nonpublic event

April 5: CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m.

CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m. April 6: Emerald Hill Elementary School PTO Meeting, STEM Lab, 3:15 p.m.

Utility line improvements on Glazier Street

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to perform utility line improvement operations on Glazier Street.

The contractor will perform investigative operations within the Stormwater Pipe Culvert to identify areas of improvement by lining sections of the utility line. Work will take place Thursday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. A safety work zone will require temporary closures of travel lanes on Glazier Street. A restricted parking area will be put in place on Fairview Village Court for equipment parking.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. If you have questions, please call the Public Works Department at 540/825-0285.