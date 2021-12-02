 Skip to main content
Culpeper Community Christmas Basket collecting canned goods for holiday drive
Culpeper Community Christmas Basket collecting canned goods for holiday drive

Volunteers are needed at Brandy Station VFD to help with sorting, packing and loading this year's donations to Culpeper Community Christmas Basket.

Culpeper Community Christmas Basket 2021 is now accepting canned food contributions to fill Christmas food baskets for needy families in Culpeper.

Canned food contributions are now being accepted at: Battlefield Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota, Chrysler of Culpeper, Chamber of Commerce, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper E-911 Center, Frost Café, Gold’s Gym, K & M Rentals, Koon’s Automotive, Martin’s, MedExpress, Museum of Culpeper History, North Ridge Apartments Lease Office, Rite Aid, JHB Rentals, Town of Culpeper Treasurer’s Office, Minuteman Mall, VA Dept. of Health, Arbors of Culpeper, Country Shoppes, Old Trade Brewery, Culpeper County Administration Building, and Equinix.

Culpeper area schools are also collecting canned food for the Culpeper Community Christmas Basket, a nonprofit run through Culpeper Human Services. Organizers appreciate all the businesses and schools helping to make the program successful.

It provides annual holiday goodwill for more than 500 local families.

Volunteers are needed at Brandy Station Fire Department to help sort and pack food baskets and toy bags 1 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and 2-7 p.m. on Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 17 at the firehouse.

Volunteers must wear masks. Students are welcome to volunteer to earn needed community service hours. A Culpeper Community Christmas Basket committee member can sign off on the volunteer sheets.

