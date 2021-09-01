Culpeper community mourns loss of young sheriff's office cadet

The community is mourning the loss of a young man with a heart for service who became an angel too soon.
Kendrick Michael Jenkins was a cadet lieutenant with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and had been involved with the youth law enforcement training program since the age of 14.
He passed away at his home on Aug. 28 following a year-long battle with brain cancer. Jenkins was 19.
A 2020 graduate of Eastern View High School, Jenkins leaves behind his parents, Jonathan Jenkins and Tammy Souder, a sister, Ashten, and extended family and friends, including from the CCSO.
“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of CCSO Cadet Lieutenant Kendrick Michael Jenkins,” CCSO said in a post this week.
Born and raised in Culpeper, the young cadet was just entering his fifth year in the program.
Jenkins first gained interest in becoming a deputy from the School Resource Officer while enrolled at Floyd T. Binns Middle School.
“He took his SRO’s advice and joined the cadet program,” the CCSO post stated. “Kendrick moved through the ranks to Lieutenant. During his service, Kendrick also earned a Citizenship award presented at the Ruritan Club public safety banquet on May 28, 2019.”
It was Jenkins’ dream to become a deputy one day, and earlier this year he was named an “Honorary Deputy.”
When not training to work in law enforcement, Kendrick’s hobbies consisted of lacrosse, Legos and video games, according to his obituary.
The family of Cadet Jenkins will receive friends starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Found & Sons Funeral Chapels followed by a service at 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley, West Virginia.