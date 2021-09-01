Culpeper community mourns loss of young sheriff's office cadet

The community is mourning the loss of a young man with a heart for service who became an angel too soon.

Kendrick Michael Jenkins was a cadet lieutenant with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and had been involved with the youth law enforcement training program since the age of 14.

He passed away at his home on Aug. 28 following a year-long battle with brain cancer. Jenkins was 19.

A 2020 graduate of Eastern View High School, Jenkins leaves behind his parents, Jonathan Jenkins and Tammy Souder, a sister, Ashten, and extended family and friends, including from the CCSO.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of CCSO Cadet Lieutenant Kendrick Michael Jenkins,” CCSO said in a post this week.

Born and raised in Culpeper, the young cadet was just entering his fifth year in the program.

Jenkins first gained interest in becoming a deputy from the School Resource Officer while enrolled at Floyd T. Binns Middle School.